Marvel Reveals Scarlet Witch's First Meeting With Her New Protege Amaranth (Exclusive)

The first meeting between Scarlet Witch and her new protege Amaranth goes about as well as you'd expect. It's never been a better time to be a fan of the Scarlet Witch. Wanda Maximoff has broken free from the baggage that used to weigh her down, embarking on a new mission statement with loyal friends like Darcy Lewis. The cast of Marvel's Scarlet Witch ongoing series will grow by one with the addition of Amaranth, a new protege with a mysterious past brought to her by Agatha Harkness. Now fans can get a look inside the comic where Scarlet Witch gets to meet Amaranth for the first time.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Scarlet Witch #6 by Steve Orlando and Lorenzo Tammetta. The preview begins with a conversation between Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkness, with Agatha possibly giving Wanda the rundown on Amaranth so she knows what she's dealing with. We then see Scarlet Witch and Amaranth sharing a handshake inside Scarlet Witch's shop. The action then picks up when they're both attacked by what appears to be either a rampaging robot or someone wearing a suit of armor. The antagonist has its sights set on Amaranth, but Scarlet Witch opens up a portal that sucks all three characters inside.

Who is Amaranth?

(Photo: Scarlet Witch's new protege Amaranth debuts in Scarlet Witch #6 - Marvel Comics)

Amaranth is a new character created by artist Jen Bartel for Marvel's New Champions variant cover program. Amaranth and the other young heroes featured on the New Champions variant covers will soon star in an ongoing series titled New Champions, set to debut in January. That's pretty much all we know about Amaranth at the moment, though the description of Scarlet Witch #6 says that Wanda will be tasked with helping unravel Amaranth's shadowy past.

"Ever since she debuted in Jen Bartel's gorgeous variant cover, I've been intrigued by Amaranth," Orlando shared. "Who was she? What was her story--no, her mystery? So, when the chance came to bring her into SCARLET WITCH and explore those questions with the rest of the creative team, I leapt. Bringing Amaranth through the Last Door gives us a chance to upend Wanda's dynamic with a scenario where Wanda's faced with a powerful, mysterious being she struggles to figure out--an inverse of her own dynamic earlier in her life. Amaranth's unique gifts hint towards an auspicious parentage and impressive power, but her life has been tinged with tragedy. There might be no one in the Marvel Universe that can help her, but if there was one--it would be the Scarlet Witch."

Other variant covers for Scarlet Witch #6 include a foil variant by Meghan Hetrick, a variant by Iván Talavera, and a variant cover by Leirix that will also be available as a virgin variant cover.

You can check out the exclusive preview of Scarlet Witch #6 below. The issue goes on sale November 20th.