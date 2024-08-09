Marvel Introducing Amaranth, Scarlet Witch’s Protégé

Scarlet Witch is about to get a new protégé… whether she likes it or not. Wanda Maximoff has established herself as a bonafide hero, with her membership amongst the Avengers and starring in a solo ongoing series. Together with Darcy Lewis, the Scarlet Witch helps those in need who step foot into her shop through the Last Door. Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver recently celebrated their 60th anniversary, and a relaunch of Wanda’s ongoing series will throw her another curveball in the form of an apprentice. Amaranth is a new character created by artist Jen Bartel for Marvel’s New Champions variant cover program, and will soon make her official Marvel debut this fall.

Marvel released a set of covers for November’s Scarlet Witch #6, with the main cover by Russell Dauterman featuring Wanda Maximoff alongside her new protégé Amaranth and Agatha Harkness. Similar to Scarlet Witch, Amaranth is a former protégé of Agatha. Scarlet Witch will be tasked with helping to unravel Amaranth’s shadowy past while also helping her to control her emerging magical gifts.

Scarlet Witch writer teases new protégé

“Ever since she debuted in Jen Bartel’s gorgeous variant cover, I’ve been intrigued by Amaranth,” Orlando shared. “Who was she? What was her story–no, her mystery? So, when the chance came to bring her into SCARLET WITCH and explore those questions with the rest of the creative team, I leapt. Bringing Amaranth through the Last Door gives us a chance to upend Wanda’s dynamic with a scenario where Wanda’s faced with a powerful, mysterious being she struggles to figure out–an inverse of her own dynamic earlier in her life. Amaranth’s unique gifts hint towards an auspicious parentage and impressive power, but her life has been tinged with tragedy. There might be no one in the Marvel Universe that can help her, but if there was one–it would be the Scarlet Witch.”

Other variant covers for Scarlet Witch #6 include a foil variant by Meghan Hetrick, a variant by Iván Talavera, and a variant cover by Leirix that will also be available as a virgin variant cover.

You can take a look at the Scarlet Witch covers featuring Amaranth below. The issue goes on sale November 20th.

Russell Dauterman Main Cover

Russell Dauterman cover for Scarlet Witch #6

Meghan Hetrick Foil Variant

Meghan Hetrick foil variant cover for Scarlet Witch #6

Leirix Variant

Iván Talavera Variant