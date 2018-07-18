Everything Comic Fans Need to Know About SDCC 2018

San Diego Comic-Con 2018 is here, folks, and there’s so much to do and see that it’s frankly impossible to do it all. But if you’re a fan of the “comics” bit of this comics convention, we’ve got you covered.

There’s a whole mess of comics-related panels, so we’ve instead focused on organizing the major panels by publisher. Not every single publisher is represented, but the Big Two and a number of third-party publishers are included.

So, curious what’s planned for this week, but not going to be in San Diego to check everything else? Keep on scrolling to see the descriptions of the various panels as provided by the official schedule.

Image Comics

#WeBelieve in Fantasy

Thursday, July 19 @ 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Room 23ABC

Creators conjure magic on a monthly basis, stretching the boundaries of reality to explore resonant themes under a veneer of high fiction. This group of creators has taken a legacy of wands, wizards, and incantations and tailored it to a modern context, where shape-shifting teen baristas search for missing love and reckless rockers parlay with infernal forces. Let this panel of spellbinding talent, including Charles Soule (CURSE WORDS), Sam Humphries (BLACKBIRD), Grace Ellis (MOONSTRUCK), Jeremy Haun (THE REALM), Johnnie Christmas (FIREBUG), Megan Hutchison (ROCKSTARS), and other special guests enchant you as they explain the alchemy behind their latest comics.

#WeBelieve in Horror

Friday, July 20 @ 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Room 23ABC

Image Comics has ushered in a new era of horror with cerebral writers and visceral artists elevating sequential-art dread to claustrophobic heights. From Jeff Lemire’s atmospheric character piece, GIDEON FALLS, to John Layman’s kaiju free-for-all, LEVIATHAN, comics are evolving terror to new personal, socially minded levels. Join a roster of the most sinister storytellers including Pornsak Pichetshote, Aaron Campbell, and José Villarubbia (INFIDEL), Will Dennis (the editor of WYTCHES, GIDEON FALLS), and other special guests to discover how they’re altering an entire genre.

#WeBelieve in Suspense

Saturday, July 21 @ 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Room 7AB

Comic scribes wield character, dialogue, and panels with clockwork precision, leading readers through a gauntlet of plot beats designed to ratchet tension and escalate stakes. In concert with artists, these storytellers operate outside budget constraints to orchestrate explosive dramas without any limits save their own imaginations. Listen to a panel of thrill gurus including Donny Cates (REDNECK), Mirka Andolfo (UNNATURAL), Steve Orlando (CRUDE), Jacob Semahn (NO. 1 WITH A BULLET), Megan Hutchison (ROCKSTARS), and Dean Haspiel (THE RED HOOK) as they deconstruct their approach to weaving the tightest suspense in comics.

#WeBelieve in Craft

Sunday, July 22 @ 1:45 – 2:45 p.m., Room 5AB

Image hosts a stable of creators who have honed their skills through countless comics, publishers, and media. With their creator-owned projects, these writers and artists build on expansive careers to deliver the apex of comics craftsmanship. Join a murderer’s row of career myth-makers including Joe Casey (NEW LIEUTENANTS OF METAL, MCMLXXV), Justin Greenwood (THE LAST SIEGE), Kickliy (PERDY), and Shannon Wheeler (MEMOIRS OF A VERY STABLE GENIUS) as they chart the paths they traveled to arrive at their current projects.

Dark Horse Comics

THURSDAY, JULY 19th

Growing Up with Comics: Introducing Younger Readers to Graphic Storytelling

11:00 AM-12:00 PM, Room 23ABC

Comics are a great way to get kids interested in art, reading, and storytelling—and, well, they’re fun! Join Sergio Aragonés (Groo), Cecil Castellucci (Soupy Leaves Home), Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo), and Landry Q. Walker (Disney / Pixar The Incredibles 2: Crisis in Mid-Life! & Other Stories) to discover and discuss the ever-growing library of incredible all-ages comics!

Spotlight on Jeff Lemire

3:00-4:00 PM, Room 25ABC

Comic-Con special guest Jeff Lemire (Black Hammer, Descender, Gideon Falls) and veteran comic book editor Will Dennis discuss Lemire’s various creator-owned projects and for the first time preview both the upcoming Family Tree and Ascender! Panel will feature Dustin Nguyen (Batman, Descender) and a Q&A session.

Across the Editor’s Desk: A Day in the Life of Comics Unsung Heroes

5:00-6:00 PM, Room 23ABC

Have you always wondered what a comic book editor does? Do you think you have what it takes to become a comics industry professional? Dark Horse wants to give you insight on breaking into the industry and working with a powerhouse publisher! Join Dark Horse editors for a rare behind the panels look at the secrets to breaking into the industry and building successful comic and graphic novel programs.

FRIDAY, JULY 20th

Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog Reunion

10:00-11:00 AM, Room Hall H

In 2008, Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog became a beloved web-series. The show tells the story of Dr. Horrible (played by Neil Patrick Harris), an aspiring supervillain; Moist (Simon Helberg), Dr. Horrible’s minion; Captain Hammer (Nathan Fillion), his nemesis; and Penny (Felicia Day), their shared love interest. Celebrate the 10th anniversary of this popular show by joining creator Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, Nathan Fillion, Felicia Day, and Maurissa Tancharoen for a lively discussion and celebration!

Thirty Years of Dark Horse Manga

11:00 AM-12:00 PM, Room 23ABC

Come celebrate Dark Horse’s 30 years of manga with special panel guest Yoshitaka Amano! One of the most honored Japanese fantasy, science fiction, and video game illustrators, Dark Horse has released more works in English by Amano than any other publisher. We’ll have previews of our forthcoming illustrated biography of Yoshitaka Amano—and of course, a discussion of his life and career with the book’s subject, the artist himself!

Spotlight on Mike Mignola

2:30-3:30 PM, Room 24ABC

Comic-Con special guest Mike Mignola discusses Hellboy and anything else the audience wants to talk about regarding his career.

Berger Books: The Second Wave

5:00-6:00 PM, Room 25ABC

Berger Books keeps great comics coming in its second wave of new and unusual genre-bending series! Editor Karen Berger (Vertigo founder) is joined by Christopher Cantwell, co-creator of AMC’s acclaimed Halt and Catch Fire (She Could Fly), Dean Haspiel, Emmy Award-winning artist of HBO’s Bored to Death (The Alcoholic), legendary comics writer Ann Nocenti (The Seeds), art director Richard Bruning, and the one and only Dave Gibbons (The Originals) plus a special surprise guest and announcement!

SATURDAY, JULY 21st

Spotlight on Yoshitaka Amano

2:30-3:30 PM, Room 24ABC

Join Comic-Con International in honoring one of the most recognized Japanese artists of the last half-century, Yoshitaka Amano. Amano’s storied career spans decades with thousands of works including Final Fantasy, Vampire Hunter D, and Neil Gaiman’s Sandman: The Dream Hunters. Amano will delight fans by live drawing some of his original characters and will participate in a brief Q&A.

Artists Who Write: The Craft and Creation of Comics

3:00-4:00 PM, Room 7AB

Whether it’s a superhero adventure, a colorful fantasy world, an ultra-violent crime noir, or a new take on an old classic, creators put a lot of thought into the sequential art that drives stories told in comics. Join an all-star lineup of Dark Horse creators including Frank Miller (Xerxes: The Fall of the House of Darius and the Rise of Alexander, Sin City), Dave Gibbons (The Originals, The Life and Times of Martha Washington in the Twenty-First Century), Joëlle Jones (Lady Killer), Wendy Pini (ElfQuest), and Rafael Albuquerque (EI8HT) as they discuss turning an idea into a full-fledged story and how they continue to keep their writing fresh.

ElfQuest – 40 Years of Pointed Ears

6:00-7:00 PM, Room 23ABC

2018 wraps up 40 years of ElfQuest with the biggest bang ever. Celebrate the longest-running indie fantasy comic with Wendy Pini (ElfQuest, Masque of the Red Death), and Richard Pini (ElfQuest, Line of Beauty), co-creators, writers and artist. Learn behind-the-scenes secrets that have been hidden since 1978 and see the clues that were placed decades ago. Take an emotional journey down memory lane. The conclusion of the Final Quest series has taken fandom by storm, and you’ll be able to bombard Wendy and Richard with all the questions you’ve been saving up for years!

SUNDAY, JULY 22nd

The Secret Loves of Geeks

11:00 AM-12:00 PM, Room 32AB

Vita Ayala (comics writer, The Wilds), Ivan Salazar (PR, comiXology), Maia Kobabe (cartoonist, Genderqueer), Hope Nicholson (editor, The Secret Loves of Geeks) and Dylan Edwards (cartoonist, Transposes) discuss the genesis behind The Secret Loves of Geeks anthology, how vulnerable writing and comics are needed, and the new projects they are working on next. Moderated by Dustin Nelson.

Spotlight on Rafael Albuquerque

10:00-11:00 AM, Room 24 ABC

Comic-Con special guest Rafael Albuquerque (artist, American Vampire, All-Star Batman, A Study in Emerald) talks about his career, his influences, and how to explore storytelling in different ways.

Spotlight on Andy Fish

1:00-2:00 PM, Room 4

Despite not being a household name, Andy Fish has been successfully working in comics for 15 years with a variety of publishers from all over the world. Learn about his latest project, Blackwood from Dark Horse Comics, which he is working on with Evan Dorkin (Milk and Cheese, Beasts of Burden) and his wife, Veronica Fish (Archie, Spider-Woman) who will join him for the program. They’ll also discuss the mega-successful 2014 Kickstarter-funded graphic novel Geeks & Greeks that Andy did with humorist Steve Altes, who will moderate the panel.

“Ask Her Anything” Spotlight on Ann Nocenti

3:00-4:00 PM, Room 4

Comic-Con special guest Ann Nocenti has written for Marvel (Daredevil, Spiderman) created Longshot, Mojo, and Spiral with Arthur Adams, created Blackheart and Typhoid Mary with John Romita Jr., and was the editor of The X-Men books in the 1980s. For DC Comics she wrote Catwoman, Klarion, and other comics. Her new comic is The Seeds, for Berger Books/Dark Horse, with Marvel’s Hawkeye artist David Aja. Nocenti will answer any questions about her 30-year career in comics.

DC Comics

THURSDAY, JULY 19th

DC COLLECTIBLES

10:00 am – 11:00 am, Room 9

Limited-edition statues, action figures, prop replicas, busts, vinyl . . . DC Collectibles has them all-and more. The DC Collectibles crew, including executive creative director Jim Fletcher and Academy Award-winning special makeup effects artist Rick Baker and several special guests discuss how they come up with so many great ideas, and what’s coming up from the maker of awesome collectibles!



DC MEET THE PUBLISHERS

11:30 am – 12:30 pm, Room 6DE

Dan DiDio and Jim Lee are the forces behind DC Publishing, including DC Vertigo, MAD, DC Black Label, DC New Age of Heroes, and much more. This up-close-and-personal panel gives you unique access to the leaders of your favorite comic book line!

SPOTLIGHT ON JIM LEE

12:45 pm – 1:45 pm, Room 6DE

DC Entertainment publisher/chief creative officer Jim Lee (Superman Unchained, Justice League, Batman, Suicide Squad) talks about his 25+ years in the comics industry and sketches your favorite characters live on the big screen. This is a great opportunity to watch the creative process firsthand and learn the tips of the trade that bring DC Entertainment’s characters to life.



DC SPOTLIGHT: GEOFF JOHNS

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm, Room 6DE

The superstar DC writer returns to San Diego for an all-access and in-depth discussion with DC publisher Dan DiDio. Be here for this exclusive panel that will give you insight into how the world of DC is entertaining fans across all platforms.



THE NEW MAD

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm, Room 8

An all-new MAD ness is descending on San Diego! Meet some of your favorite classic contributors as well as some of the new California staff for music, inside scoops, and insanity! The Usual Panel of Idiots will include Doug Thomson, Suzy Hutchinson, Dan Telfer, Allie Goertz, Paula Sevenbergen, Sergio Aragonés, Tom Richmond, Luke McGarry, and Peter Kuper.



SUPERGIRL 1984: THE WARNER ARCHIVE COLLECTION BLU-RAY

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm, Room 6DE

A generation before Kara Zor-El conquered the airwaves, a soon-to-be-legendary actress made her motion picture debut as the “Maid of Might” in a big-screen follow-up to Superman: The Movie. As a fan-favorite phantasmagoria, Supergirl arrives in heroic high definition at last from your friends at the Warner Archive Collection (WAC). The original Supergirl, Helen Slater (The Secret of My Success), alongside her Jimmy Olsen, Marc McClure (Superman, Back to the Future), and WAC podcasters George Feltenstein, Matt Patterson, and D. W. Ferranti shine the super spotlight at this caped wonder and reveal what’s in store on the new Supergirl Blu-ray release. Moderator Gary Miereanu will have goodies for some lucky fans.



DC ART ACADEMY

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Room 11

DC is proud to be home to some of the most talented artists working in comics today. Class is in session for an in-depth look into their creative process in shaping some of your favorite DC characters and books.



HOW TO DRAW WITH JIM LEE

5:30 pm – 7:00 pm, Room 2

DC Entertainment publisher/chief creative officer Jim Lee (Superman Unchained, Justice League, Batman, Suicide Squad) will talk about his 25+ years in the comics industry and sketch your favorite characters live on the big screen. This is a great opportunity to watch the creative process firsthand and learn the tips of the trade that bring DC Entertainment’s characters to life.



LEN WEIN MEMORIAL

8:30 pm – 9:30 pm, Room 4

Details TBA.

FRIDAY, JULY 20th

YOUNG JUSTICE: OUTSIDERS SPECIAL VIDEO PRESENTATION AND Q&A

10:00 am – 11:00 am, Room 6DE

It’s time for a first look at one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year. In Young Justice: Outsiders, the teenage superheroes of the DC universe come of age in an animated world of super-powers, super-villains, and super-secrets. This time, the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on metahuman trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy. Producers and members of the voice cast give you an inside look at what it means to be an outsider. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Young Justice: Outsiders is coming soon to the DC Universe digital streaming service.



DC NATION

11:15 am – 12:15 PM, Room 6DE

Rejoice, DC faithful! The DC Nation is back and better than ever! DC publisher Dan DiDio hosts this all-star gathering with Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle), Joshua Williamson (Flash), Jimmy Palmiotti (Harley Quinn, The Jetsons), Amanda Conner (Harley Quinn, The Jetsons), and Mark Russell (The Flintstones, The Snagglepuss Chronicles)talking and teasing upcoming stories.



TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Horton Grand Theatre

Come see the film, and immediately following the screening stay for fun snacks and get your photo taken with your favorite Teen Titan character. Families welcomed.



DC SUPER HERO GIRLS SPECIAL VIDEO PRESENTATION AND Q&A

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm, Room 6DE

The DC Super Hero Girls universe continues to expand with new original graphic novels Out of the Bottle and Search for Atlantis and an all-new animated action-comedy series featuring fresh character designs and storytelling from Emmy Award-winning producer Lauren Faust (Super Best Friends Forever, My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends). The world may know them as Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl, but not-so-typical teenagers Diana, Kara, and Barbara, alongside their superhero friends, have much more to deal with than just protecting the citizens of Metropolis from some of the most sinister school-aged super-villains of the DC Universe. After all, being teens is tough enough, what with school, friends, family, and the chaos that comes with managing a social life. But add superpowers and a secret identity to the mix, and things can get a lot more complicated. DC Group editor Marie Javins gives attendees a sneak peek at upcoming books, while producer Lauren Faust and other members of the creative team present a first look at this upcoming series. DC Super Hero Girls is coming soon to Cartoon Network.



DC FROM PAGE TO SCREEN

1:45 pm – 2:45 pm, Room 6DE

DC’s popularity continues to rise in TV, games, home entertainment, and film. And with an impressive film slate and countless shows in series and production, it has never been a better time to be a DC fan! Hear from the people behind the scenes who translate the stories from DC’s comic books directly to the screen on this panel that shows how your favorite stories and characters come to life!



TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Horton Grand Theatre

Come see the film, and immediately following the screening stay for fun snacks and get your photo taken with your favorite Teen Titan character. Families welcomed.



LEGO DC SUPER-VILLAINS: MEET THE TALENT BEHIND THE VIDEO GAME

2:15 pm – 3:15 pm, Room 9

The team behind the LEGO DC Super-Villains videogame, including Arthur Parsons (head of design, TT Games) and fan-favorite Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy, give an inside look at the first LEGO game to put players at the center of a villain-centric adventure packed with favorite locations and characters from across the DC Universe. This celebration of villainy will provide fans with exciting character reveals and details about the story. Players have the ability to create and play as a super-villain throughout LEGO DC Super-Villains, unleashing mischievous antics and wreaking havoc in an action-packed, hilarious story written in collaboration with DC Comics. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and The LEGO Group will release the game on October 16.



DC BATMAN FAMILY

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Room 6DE

The family of Batman comics couldn’t be any hotter! What’s next for Batman after the big day? Why is Catwoman gambling away her fortune? Who’s your favorite Bat-villain, and how can they get the best of the Caped Crusader? The best talent behind your favorite Dark Knight tales give an exclusive look at what’s in store for the World’s Greatest Detective!



DC JUSTICE LEAGUE

4:25 pm – 5:15 pm, Room 6DE

Meet the talented minds behind DC’s “New Justice” movement as they share their inspirations behind your favorite DC superheroes. Scott Snyder, Adam Glass, Joshua Williamson, James Tynion IV, Bernard Chang, and Liam Sharphave a lot to share about your favorite characters and their fight for justice.



DC FOR YOUNG READERS

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Room 9

DC is excited to share advance information on DC Super Hero Girls graphic novels and DC Ink and DC Zoom, the new imprints for young readers. Top talent, Art Baltazar and Franco, Agnes Garbowska, Monica Kubina, and Dustin Nguyengive you a glimpse into their projects and spill secrets on things to come.



DC VERTIGO

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Room 23ABC

It’s a new age of DC Vertigo! Meet the new voices behind DC Vertigo comics, focusing on modern, high-concept stories for fans of fantasy, crime, supernatural, horror, and satire. Now home to the best talent from novels, games, comic books, and more, this next generation will take this beloved imprint to new heights, beginning with the launch of the Sandman Universe on 8/8/18.



WORLD PREMIERE OF THE DEATH OF SUPERMAN

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Ballroom 20

The Man of Steel meets his ultimate match when Doomsday comes to Earth-hell bent on destroying everything and everyone in his path, including the Justice League-in the all-new, action-packed The Death of Superman. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment, the feature-length animated film is the latest DC Universe movie to continue Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s tradition of debuts at Comic-Con International. Witness the film’s world premiere, then stay for an entertaining panel featuring Jerry O’Connell (Crossing Jordan, Stand By Me) as Superman, Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, The Librarians) as Lois Lane, Jason O’Mara (The Man in the High Castle, Terra Nova) as Batman, and Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs, Ugly Betty) as The Flash, alongside the filmmaking crew of producer/co-director Sam Liu (Gotham by Gaslight), co-director Jake Castorena (Justice League Action), screenwriter Peter J. Tomasi(Green Lantern: Emerald Knights), and executive producer James Tucker (Justice League Dark) . . . plus a few surprise panelists. The all-star cast also features Rainn Wilson (The Office) as Lex Luthor, Rosario Dawson (Sin City) as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.) as Cyborg, Nathan Fillion (Castle) as Green Lantern/Hal Jordan, Matt Lanter (Timeless) as Aquaman, Cress Williams (Black Lightning) as John Henry Irons, Toks Olagundoye (Castle) as Cat Grant, Nyambi Nyambi (The Good Fight) as Martian Manhunter, Rocky Carroll (NCIS) as Silas Stone, Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as Hank Henshaw, Max Mittelman (Justice League Action) as Jimmy Olsen, and Charles Halford (Constantine) as Bibbo Bibbowski. The Death of Superman arrives July 24 on digital and August 7 on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD.



AMC’S PREACHER

7:30 pm – 8:30 pm, Hall H

Easily offended? Don’t come to the Preacher panel! Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, and Joseph Gilgun join executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and showrunner and executive producer Sam Catlin for a mid-season 3 discussion about the story so far and what’s to come.



ENCORE SCREENING: THE DEATH OF SUPERMAN

9:30 pm – 11:00 pm, Ballroom 20

Missed the premiere? Aching to see it again? Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Comic-Con International have you covered with an encore presentation of The Death of Superman, the all-new DC Universe movie coming to digital on July 24 and Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on August 7.

SATURDAY, JULY 21st

DC MY SECRET ORIGIN

10:00 am – 11:00 am, Room 6DE

They say breaking up is hard to do . . . but breaking into comics may be tougher! Who was in a punk band? Who went to art school? Who was a DC intern before becoming a writer? Come by for an inside look at how some of DC’s top-notch talent broke in, crafting the tales of your favorite DC superheroes!



WARNER BROS. PICTURES

10:30 am – 12:30 pm, Hall H

Get a first look at the studio’s highly anticipated future releases. Films and special panelists TBA.



BLACK LIGHTNING SPECIAL VIDEO PRESENTATION AND Q&A

11:00 am – 11:45 am, Ballroom 20

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) made his choice: He hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, and those he cares about in the crosshairs of the menacing local gang The One Hundred, he must return as Black Lightning to save not only his family but also the soul of his community. Series stars and producers give an electrifying look at season 2! In addition to Williams, the supercharged series stars China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Damon Gupton, and James Remar. Based on the characters from DC, Black Lightning is from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil, and Sarah Schechter. Black Lightning returns this fall to The CW on Tuesdays (9/8c).



DC WORLD’S FINEST

11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Room 6DE

Some of DC’s most brilliant and creative minds have been gathered to give comic book fans insights into how they make the DC universe a non-stop E-ticket thrill ride with every issue! Drop in on this panel and check out what they’ve got in store next for The World’s Greatest Super-Heroes!



KRYPTON

12:00 pm – 12:50 pm, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

After a mind-blowing season 1 finale that saw Krypton’s history drastically rewritten, the future of Superman has never been in greater jeopardy. The cast and creators of SYFY’s hit series discuss the many surprises of the first season and give an inside look into what fans can expect in season 2.



DC NEW AGE OF HEROES

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm, Room 6DE

Whether it’s deadly assassins, a walking weapon of mass destruction, clandestine conflicts between shadowy cabals, or a team of heroes seeking redemption, DC’s New Age of Heroes continues to embody the spirit of epic adventure and bravery that has thrilled fans for ages! Hear firsthand about what’s to come from the writers and artists bringing this new yet familiar style of superhero storytelling to DC!



DC ESSENTIAL

1:45 pm – 2:45 pm, Room 6DE

New to comics? Are you at the convention because you’re a fan of great DC TV, movies, video games, or other media? Bingeing a season of The Flash leave you wanting to know more about the source material? Well, look no further; this is the panel for you! A panel of experts is here to help you along your journey through the wonderful world of comics, from the back of your longboxes to the newest on the shelves at your local comic book shop.



SUPERGIRL SPECIAL VIDEO PRESENTATION AND Q&A

3:30 pm – 4:15 pm, Ballroom 20

Season 3 saw Supergirl stop Reign and the other Worldkillers’ threat to humanity and our planet, and in the process Kara was shocked to find her mother Alura alive and living in a salvaged Argo City that survived the destruction of Krypton. Reconnecting with her past caused Kara to realize that her true home is now here on Earth, where big changes are taking place for her and all of her friends in National City and also, it appears, for a doppelganger in Russia! Season 4 promises to be full of surprises, action, adventure, and lots of big revelations for Supergirl, Alex, James, J’onn, Lena, and Brainy. The series’ cast and creative team give a special video presentation, followed by a Q&A where they’ll discuss what’s to come and more! From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Supergirl’s fourth season will premiere in its new Sunday 8/7c time slot on The CW this fall.



ARROW SPECIAL VIDEO PRESENTATION AND Q&A

4:15 pm – 5:00 pm, Ballroom 20

There have been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his superhero identity, but in the season 6 finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face to face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything. Join the cast and producers to be among the first to learn more about what this means for Oliver and the rest of his team. From Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, Arrow will return to The CW this fall on Mondays at 9/8c.



BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES ON BLU-RAY

4:15 pm – 5:15 pm, Room 6DE

As the most acclaimed superhero animated television series in history, Batman: The Animated Series has captured the imaginations of generations with its innovative designs, perfect voices, and landmark approach to characters and stories. In late 2018, fans will finally be able to enjoy a remastered Blu-ray release from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Join many of the key forces behind Batman: The Animated Series for a celebration of the series and the first announcement of details of the upcoming Blu-ray box set. Panelists include producers Bruce Timm (Batman: The Killing Joke), Alan Burnett (Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) and Eric Radomski (Batman: Mask of the Phantasm); 8-time Emmy Award-winning voice director Andrea Romano; actors Kevin Conroy, the fan-favorite voice of Batman, and Loren Lester (Rock ‘n’ Roll High School), voice of Robin; and some other beloved Bat-surprises.



DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW SPECIAL VIDEO PRESENTATION ADN Q&A

5:00 pm – 5:45 pm, Ballroom 20

After defeating Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends were ready to ease off the gas. That was until Constantine arrived to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with “Fugitives,” magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. So when all hell breaks loose, who ya gonna call? That’s right, the Legends! Join the cast and creators of The CW’s zaniest superhero series at their annual Comic-Con panel for an in-person look at what makes this time-traveling crew tick. From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return to The CW this fall on Mondays at 8/7c.



DC SPOTLIGHT: TOM KING

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm, Room 6DE

Don’t miss your chance to hear award-winning writer Tom King speak about how his former life as a CIA operative inspires his outright intense and creative stories! His latest epic creation called Heroes in Crisis focuses on superhero trauma and how a life of fighting crime can have a psychological effect on them.



THE FLASH SPECIAL VIDEO PRESENTATION AND Q&A

5:45 pm – 6:30 pm, Ballroom 20

Matching wits with The Thinker, who by season’s end had harnessed the powers of all 12 bus metas he created, stretched Team Flash to its limits, but with the help of some new allies, Barry Allen (a.k.a. The Flash) and company were able to put a stop to the Enlightenment and save Central City once again. However, with the arrival of Barry and Iris’s speedster daughter Nora, who appears from the future admitting to having made a “big mistake,” things are anything but status quo. Will parenthood be the challenge that finally slows the Flash down? For answers to this and all your other season 5 questions, please join the cast and creators of The CW’s highest-rated series at their annual Comic-Con panel. From Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, The Flash will return to The CW this fall on Tuesdays at 8/7c.

SUNDAY, JULY 22nd

DC FOR ALL

10:00 am – 11:00 am, Room 6DE

DC has long been the home of thrilling tales featuring the superheroes of the Justice League-but that’s not all! Come and hear about the incredible imprints at DC, which include the provocative, standalone stories of DC Black Label, the coming-of-age tales of DC Zoom and DC Ink, the weird and dangerous DC’s Young Animal, and more.



DC KIDS: SUNDAY ART SCHOOL

11:00 am – 12:00 pm, Room 11

It’s Sunday Funday! Bring your kids along as some of the best young adult/kids’ artists DC has to offer are here to share with you their drawing tips and tools for the trade. Fan favorites Art Balatazar and Franco (DC Super-Friends), Agnes Garbowska (DC Super Hero Girls), Monica Kubina (DC Super Hero Girls), and Tom Richmond (MAD) are your tutors for today’s class.



IN CONVERSATION WITH… JOELLE JONES

12:00 Pm – 1:00 pm, Room 24ABC

In the past year alone the writer/artist Joëlle Jones released Volume 2 of her hit creator-owned series Lady Killer and took on dramatic new roles in her exclusive deal with DC comics, including Supergirl: Being Super and drawing Batman for writer Tom King during the “DC Rebirth” storyline that finds Bruce Wayne engaged to Selina Kyle. This summer Jones debuts her exciting new take on Catwoman, which takes Selina to an all-new city to face off against an all-new villain in an all-new costume. Jones talks with moderator Mike Russell (The Sabretooth Vampire) about what it takes to build a new city and new foes for Catwoman. The conversation will touch on her writing and drawing processes, how she crafts a fight scene, the high stakes of designing a new look (and a wedding dress) for Selina Kyle, the genesis and future of Lady Killer, her creative obsessions, and much more. The session will also feature in-depth breakdowns of some of her most famous artwork, along with some exciting reveals of the look of Catwoman’s future.



WORLD PREMIERE OF DC SUPER HERO GIRLS: LEGENDS OF ATLANTIS

12:15 pm – 1:30 pm, Room 6BCF

The girls of Super Hero High take a deep dive in their latest adventure as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings the World Premiere of DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis to Comic-Con International. In this all-new entry to the worldwide DC Super Hero Girls franchise phenomenon, the young super heroes must venture to Atlantis when the powerful Book of Legends is suddenly stolen from Super Hero High. Once there, Wonder Woman, Batgirl, Supergirl, Bumblebee, and the rest of the Super Crew must contend with the formidable Mera and Siren, the ocean-dwelling thieves. In order to recover the stolen tome and return it to its rightful place, the Super Hero Girls must band together and use their collective powers to successfully get back to land . . . and back to class! Grey Griffin (Velma in the Scooby-Doo franchise), voice of Wonder Woman, will give a special introduction to the film. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment, and the LEGO Group, DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantiswill be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment August 21 on digital, and September 18 on DVD.



DC TOO TOUGH TRIVIA

1:45 pm – 2:45 pm, Room 6DE

Think you know everything from Action Comics #1 to Batman: The Killing Joke to Doomsday ? Test your knowledge of the DC universe from its inception all the way to Dark Days against DC’s finest minds to win some exclusive prizes!



WORLD PREMIERE OF LEGO DC COMICS SUPER HEROES: AQUAMAN: RAGE OF ATLANTIS

1:45 pm – 3:30 pm, Room 6BCF

Aquaman must battle foes in the air, on land, and in the depths of the Seven Seas, along with some help from The Justice League, to save the day in his latest animated adventure, LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis. Enjoy the first-ever live showing of the film, then prepare for laughs when the postscreening panel takes the stage. Discussing the fun of making a LEGO movie will be actors Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as Aquaman, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as Batman, Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls) as Wonder Woman and Lois Lane, Cristina Milizia (Bunsen Is a Beast) as Green Lantern/Jessica Cruz, Susan Eisenberg (Justice League / Justice League Unlimited) as Mera, Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) as Jimmy Olsen, and Fred Tatasciore (Batman Ninja) as the villainous Lobo. Filmmakers on the panel include Matt Peters (LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Gotham City Breakout), screenwriters Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham By Gaslight), and Jeremy Adams (LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash), and executive producer Brandon Vietti (Young Justice). As usual, expect some additional surprise panelists, plus everyone in the audience will receive an exclusive LEGO mini-figurine of Jessica Cruz/Green Lantern! Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment, and the LEGO Group, the film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on July 31 on Blu-rayT Combo Pack, DVD, and digital.

IDW Publishing

THURSDAY, JULY 19th

Transformers: Unicron and Beyond

10:00a.m. – 11:00a.m., Room: 29AB

The planet-eater Unicron has arrived, and nothing will be spared! Come join IDW Editor-in-Chief John Barber, associate publisher David Hedgecock, editor David Mariotte, Hasbro’s Director of Global Publishing Michael Kelly and creators behind the blockbuster event of the summer to find out what’s in store for the Autobots and a hint at what comes next!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles For All!

11:00a.m. – 12:00p.m., Room: 28DE

Three eras of the Ninja Turtles collide in one room! Co-creator Kevin Eastman is joined by the current comic book creative team of Tom Waltz, Bobby Curnow, along with other special guests as they talk about the past, present, and future of the heroes in a half shell! Turtle power! There will also be a special Turtle Trivia with prizes for the ultimate TMNT fan!

Spotlight on Lynn Johnston

11:00am – 12:00am, Room 32AB

Comic-Con special guest Lynn Johnston is the Canadian creator of For Better or For Worse. This family-based comic strip has been syndicated since 1979 and was named Best Syndicated Comic Strip in 1992. At its peak, For Better or For Worse appeared in more than 2,000 newspapers in 23 countries and was translated into 8 languages for a devoted readership of more than 220 million. Expect to learn more about Johnston’s career in comics and what she’s been up to lately!

Joe Jusko Spotlight

12:00p.m. – 1:00p.m., Room: 9

Joe Jusko is one of the premier and most in-demand painters of comic book and trading-card art working today. In an award-winning career spanning more than 40 years, he has produced extraordinary illustrations for Marvel Comics, DC Comics, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., and many more. Join this acclaimed artist as he talks with IDW editor Scott Dunbier about his long and storied (and believe us, there are stories!) career.

Sonic the Hedgehog’s Way Past Cool Panel

2:00p.m. – 3:00p.m., Room: 9

Sonic The Hedgehog has raced back into comics, bringing old enemies and new friends along for the ride! Join IDW editors Joe Hughes and David Mariotte, artist Evan Stanley, Sega Licensing Specialist Michael Cisneros, Director of Product Development Austin Keys, and special guest Takashi Iizuka, the Head of Sonic Team for a fun discussion on comics and upcoming games, surprise announcements, and more!

Spotlight on Shannon Wheeler

6:30pm – 7:30pm, Room 26AB

Comic-Con special guest Shannon Wheeler (New Yorker cartoonist and Too Much Coffee Man creator) presents a special slide show and free gifts. Secrets will be revealed! Shannon shot 5,000 comics with a gun (self-proclaimed stupidest gimmick ever). Learn the history of the Japanese Bootleg shirt. Was Huey Newton (Black Panther leader) Shannon’s landlord? Did Shannon’s mom take them to hear cult leader Jim Jones speak? Did Shannon smuggle cigars out of Cuba? All true. Those stories will be told, plus selections from his new book, Memoirs of a Very Stable Genius, including “Camp Micro-Penis,” “Getting Trapped in the Paris Subway,” and “How To Sell a Sex Doll.” There might be some dirty words.

FRIDAY, JULY 20th

IDW: PDX presents Full Bleed

12:00p.m. – 1:00p.m., Room: 32AB

Ted Adams, CEO & co-founder of IDW and Dirk Wood, Creative Director of IDW:PDX present FULL BLEED: A sneak-peek into the world’s only 200 page, hardcover, print only comics & culture “magazine!” Prizes, announcements, Q&A, and a roundtable discussion on comics, journalism and more! Featuring Art Director Robbie Robbins, and contributors Jen Vaughn, Jarrett Melendez, Kim Dwinell, Gideon Kendall, Christina “Steenz” Stewart, and more! Got a pitch for Full Bleed? Bring it to the panel!

The Human Condition: Connecting Humanity With Graphic Novels

1:00p.m. – 2:00p.m., Room: 23ABC

Featuring vibrant stories that bring tales of strength, courage, and determination to audiences of all ages. As the graphic novel space gains popularity and general interest, it presents a powerful medium for sharing complex stories or characterizations across the nuanced tableau of our multi-cultural world. From books featuring real-life frontierswoman Calamity Jane, to the brutal Spanish Revolution, and even the personal demons that cast doubt within our lives — this panel will show the strength of sequential graphic story telling in the 21st Century.

The One, The Only, Artist’s Edition!

4:00p.m. – 5:00p.m., Room: 4

Since their inception nearly a decade ago, Artist’s Editions have become one of the most acclaimed (and imitated) formats in comics. IDW has won five prestigious Eisner-awards for their line of massive art books… so far! Join IDW Director of Special Projects Scott Dunbier as he fills you in on upcoming projects—some not yet announced—and presents a slide show featuring an amazing sampling of art. We’ll talk about Artist’s Editions, Artist Select Series, and Art in general! There will be a special guest or two, and trivia questions to test your knowledge of comic art (AE related, naturally)—the winner will get an AE prize as well as bragging rights… a fun time for all!

Wynonna Earp Season 3 Premiere!

5:00p.m. – 6:30p.m., Horton Grand Theatre

Join the cast and creators of the breakout SYFY hit series Wynonna Earp as they celebrate the beginning of season three! Come see Melanie Scrofano, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Domonique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Varun Saranga, and Chantel Riley along with show runner Emily Andras, and comic creator Beau Smith and watch an exclusive screening of the first episode of the new season, Blood Red and Going Down.

SATURDAY, JULY 21st

Saturday Morning Cartoon Jam with IDW

10:00a.m. – 11:00a.m., Room: 23ABC

From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to My Little Pony, Star Wars Adventures, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more, IDW publishes some of the hottest properties in children’s comics on the market today. Come meet the people who make it happen and learn the comic-making process so you can make a comic of your own! There will be interactive activities, great announcements, and a special gift for everyone who attends!

Jack Kirby’s Artwork Extravaganza Encore!

11:30a.m. – 12:30p.m., Room 24ABC

Back by popular demand, the smash-hit panel returns to San Diego! A larger-than life celebration of the King of Comics features an unprecedented multi-media presentation of over 1,300 pieces of Jack Kirby artwork. IDW President and Publisher Greg Goldstein, is joined by esteemed artist Joe Jusko and some surprise guests to discuss the unrivaled work of the legendary talent, Jack Kirby. Everyone in attendance will take home a limited-edition print with them!

IDW’s Big News Panel!

1:00p.m. – 2:00p.m., Room: 25ABC

Be among the first to hear about IDW’s big announcements at SDCC, including Black Crown! New titles! New creators! All the news that’s fit to print in one place. Plus, don’t miss out on an exclusive give away that you can ONLY get here!

IDW Entertainment & SYFY Present: Wynonna Earp

6:45p.m. – 7:45p.m., Room 6DE

Join the cast and creators of the breakout SYFY hit series Wynonna Earp! Come see Melanie Scrofano, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Domonique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Varun Saranga, and Chantel Riley along with show runner Emily Andras, and comic creator Beau Smith as they reveal behind-the-scenes antics, show off exclusive footage, and answer your biggest questions about season 3!

SUNDAY, JULY 22nd

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles On the Tabletop

2:00p.m. – 3:00p.m., Room: 4

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has an exciting year on the way for board games. With a successful Kickstarter just finishing up for Munchkin and a new tabletop miniatures game on the way. This panel will look at how the Ninja Turtles are doing on the tabletop, a discussion with the game designers, an early look at the miniatures and then a special/exclusive announcement for the next game!

Marvel

THURSDAY, JULY 19th

MARVEL COMICS: Making Comics the Marvel Way

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM, Room 25ABC

Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Talent Scout Rickey Purdin join a multitude of Mighty Marvel Guests to take you behind-the-scenes and show you how a Marvel comic book is made! Learn about every aspect of production including writing, penciling, inking, coloring, lettering, editing, and more—with creators on hand to offer personal insights and anecdotes. If you’re interested in the ins-and-outs of the comic book industry, this is the one panel you can’t miss!



MARVEL’S CLOAK & DAGGER – FAN ACTIVATION

Starting at 10:00 AM Thursday, on-site through Sunday, Petco Park

Freeform is bringing “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” to “The Experience” at Petco Park. Starting July 19th at 10am, fans will have the opportunity to engage with two different interactive activations over the course of four days.

Tying into the “divine pairing” theme from “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”, Freeform will recreate the iconic moment between the two leads Tyrone and Tandy when their powers interact. To recreate this, Freeform is fabricating a physical experience where participants are harnessed to a bungee that will propel them backwards from the force of their powers. A slow-motion recording will capture the moment which will also include an overlay effect that shows both the light and dark energy emitting from the participants. Fans will have the opportunity to share their videos on social media.

Fans can also stop by the ROXXON Corp station to create their own customized ROXXON Corp badge and lanyard. Each badge will include a secret code that is connected to a wide range of prizes from Sony PlayStation Vue and Freeform. After receiving their customized badge, fans will be able to pose for a photo with the ROXXON Corp sign.



MARVEL GAMES

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Hall H

Marvel Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Insomniac Games will reveal brand new information about Marvel’s Spider-Man, which will be released exclusively for PlayStation 4. Oculus Studios will also join Marvel Games on stage to debut a new trailer for MARVEL Powers United VR, giving fans an in-depth look at the game before it launches later this year. Additionally, partners from studios responsible for fan-favorite Marvel mobile games, including Marvel Contest of Champions, Marvel Spider-Man Unlimited, Marvel Future Fight, and Marvel Puzzle Quest will discuss new characters and levels in each game. Host Greg Miller (KindaFunny.com) welcomes Mike Jones (vice president & executive producer, Marvel Games), Bill Rosemann (executive creative director, Marvel Games), Bryan Intihar (creative director, Insomniac Games, Marvel’s Spider-Man), and more!



MARVEL ANIMATION PRESENTS: Marvel Rising

3:15 PM – 4:15 PM, Room 6DE

Marvel Rising brings together the next generation of Marvel Super Heroes for the next generation of Marvel fans. This is your chance to be among the first to see a sneak peek of this group of powered teens and their adventures that are full of heart, action, comedy, and powerful messages for every kind of Marvel fan. Join our Quake Chloe Bennet(“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, “Nashville”), our Squirrel Girl Milana Vayntrub (“This Is Us”, “Silicon Valley”), our Ms. Marvel Kathreen Khavari (“Big Little Lies”, “Marvel’s Avengers”), our Patriot Kamil McFadden (“K.C. Undercover”, “Grown Ups 2”), Mairghread Scott (Writer,Marvel Rising), Cort Lane (SVP, Animation and Family Entertainment), Marsha Griffin (VP, Animation Current Series and Development), and Sana Amanat (VP, Content and Character Development) as well as additional surprise guests for an action-packed panel that will showcase the first look of the animated shorts, special announcements, and so much more.

MARVEL STUDIOS: The First 10 Years, Visual Development

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Room 25ABC

The Marvel Studios Visual Development team comes to San Diego to share never-before-seen concept art and their favorite designs from the past 10 years. Panelists include Ryan Meinerding, Andy Park, Jackson Sze, Rodney Fuentebella, Anthony Francisco and Charlie Wen. Moderated by Tara Bennett (NYT bestselling author & co-writer of the upcoming Abrams book, Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years).

MARVEL’S IRON FIST

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Ballroom 20

Be among the first to get the exclusive inside scoop on what’s in-store for season two of “Marvel’s Iron Fist” as Danny Rand and Colleen Wing set off on a new adventure as the protectors of lower NYC. Join Executive Producer and Marvel’s Head of Television, Jeph Loeb, and surprise guests in what is sure to be a high-octane panel you don’t want to miss!

FRIDAY, JULY 20th

MARVEL STUDIOS: “Black Panther” Costume Designer Ruth Carter: Designing the Costumes of Wakanda

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM, Room 9

Costume Designers Guild members Ruth Carter (costume designer for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther”), Anthony Francisco (visual development concept artist for “Black Panther,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”), and Phillip Boutte Jr. (costume concept artist for “Black Panther,” “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Infinity War”) discuss the process behind designing the costumes of “Black Panther” along with Mary Ellen Fields (manufacturing foreperson/specialty manufacturer for “Black Panther” and “Captain Marvel”) and Douriean Fletcher (specialty jeweler for “Black Panther”).

MARVEL COMICS: Spider-Man

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM, Room 5AB

Editor Nick Lowe with his Amazing Friends Nick Spencer (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) and Donny Cates (VENOM) swing into SDCC with all the hottest spider-news! Nick Spencer ushers in a new era for Spidey that takes the web-head back to basics, while all-new Venom writer Donny Cates lays out what’s in store for the symbiotic hero in both the past and present in his definitive take on the character. Plus, learn the latest about your favorite spider-heroes from across time and space as they crawl closer and closer towards the EDGE OF SPIDER-GEDDON!

MARVEL: Cup O’Joe – Marvel Knights 20th Anniversary

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM, Room 5AB

Join Joe Quesada and fellow comics legend Jimmy Palmiotti as they reflect on the industry-redefining MARVEL KNIGHTS imprint as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. What was it like to pioneer this bold new storytelling style for Marvel’s heroes, and how has it impacted Marvel comics, movies, and television series over the last two decades? Learn about all this and more at this must-attend retrospective—and bring your own burning questions! Not to be missed by any fan of the Mighty Marvel Manner!



MARVEL: This Week in Marvel: Tales to Astonish

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Room 25ABC

Cool #seeeekrits revealed? Totally possible! An hour of fun stories and chit-chat with awesome people from Marvel? You better believe it! Join co-hosts Ryan “Agent M” Penagos and Jamie “Hasn’t Picked a Super Hero Name Yet” Freveleas they talk with Marvel editors, writers, and creatives about their Marvel origin stories, favorite story arcs, and more in this very special live episode of the This Week in Marvel podcast!



MARVEL’S CLOAK & DAGGER

5:45 PM – 6:45 PM, Ballroom 20

San Diego will be getting a little taste of New Orleans! Meet series stars Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Emma Lahana, Ally Maki and executive producer/showrunner Joe Pokaski of the new hit summer series that redefined the Super Hero genre, “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”. Don’t miss this action-packed panel featuring a lively Q&A moderated by executive producer and head of Marvel Television, Jeph Loeb, along with a special look at exclusive, never-before-been-seen footage. And don’t forget to tune-in to watch all-new episodes, Thursdays, 8/7c, on Freeform.



MARVEL STUDIOS: The First 10 Years, Theatrical Prop Development with Russell Bobbitt

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Room 25ABC

Hollywood prop master Russell Bobbitt will bring the props he has developed for several Marvel Studios films over the past 10 years and offers insight into how he determines what kinds of props each movies needs. After the presentation, he will take your questions!

SATURDAY, JULY 21st

MARVEL COMICS: Next Big Thing

1:45 PM – 2:45 PM, Room 6A

Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and star Executive Editor Nick Lowe are joined by Donny Cates (COSMIC GHOST RIDER, DEATH OF THE INHUMANS) and Margaret Stohl (LIFE OF CAPTAIN MARVEL) to discuss the startling stories and initiatives that are truly the next big things in the Marvel Universe! In FANTASTIC FOUR, the Richards family is heading back to Earth, but they still have one more cosmic obstacle to overcome. Meanwhile, the specter of death hangs around the Inhumans and the Ghost Rider of a dark future in Donny Cates’ DEATH OF THE INHUMANS and COSMIC GHOST RIDER. And as the INFINITY WARS ignite, are any characters truly safe? All this, plus learn more about the definitive origin of Captain Marvel as Margaret Stohl opens up about LIFE OF CAPTAIN MARVEL! If you want to learn about the biggest Marvel stories of 2018, this is the panel not to miss!



THE GIFTED

2:30 PM – 3:15 PM, Ballroom 20

(EXTENDED SEASON 2 SNEAK PEEK)- From 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, season 2 of “The Gifted” picks up after the explosion of the Atlanta Station. The Mutant Underground search for their friends and family who left with The Inner Circle. Having tracked them outside of Washington, D.C., they must contend with new groups with extreme ideologies, both human and mutant alike, to stave off a brewing conflict. Join executive producers Matt Nix and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb along with stars Stephen Moyer, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind and Skyler Samuels for an exclusive first-look at the upcoming second season; returning Tuesdays this Fall on FOX.



MARVEL COMICS: Meet the Editor-in-Chief!

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Room 6A

This is your chance to meet the new head of editorial at Marvel! In this exclusive one-on-one interview led by Skottie Young (DEADPOOL), freshly-minted Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski will talk about anything and everything involved in what’s next for Marvel. Want to know where to search for the Infinity Stones? Dying to find out what’s next for Wolverine? What does Forbush Man really look like without his helmet? Ask C.B. these questions and more in the Q&A! Plus—don’t miss a surprise exclusive giveaway variant comic!

SUNDAY, JULY 22nd

MARVEL: True Believers*

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Join Executive Editor Nick Lowe along with creators Ryan North (UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL), Robbie Thompson(SPIDER-MAN/DEADPOOL), and Jeremy Whitley (UNSTOPPABLE WASP) for a private panel discussion of what’s happening inside the Marvel Universe. Get free merchandise, never-before-seen sneak peeks of upcoming comics, Q&A session, and more! Not to be missed! Open only to Marvel Unlimited Plus members and Marvel MasterCard cardholders.

*Panel line-up is subject to change. Free items available while supplies last. Must have valid ID and one of the following for entry: Marvel MasterCard Member – Event Invite, Marvel MasterCard, or event RSVP confirmation; Marvel Unlimited Plus Members – membership card, or MU+ order confirmation email.



MARVEL COMICS: X-Men

11:15 AM – 12:15 PM, Room 5AB

Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Sina Grace (ICEMAN), Seanan McGuire (X-MEN GOLD ANNUAL), Matthew Rosenberg(ASTONISHING X-MEN), and Tom Taylor (X-MEN RED) take you through the full spectrum of current X-Men madness! The Red, Blue, and Gold teams confront Atlanteans, uncertainty, and Extermination, and the secrets of a new X-team are revealed! Deadpool and X-23 both rediscover their roots, and the Astonishing team faces ever stranger challenges! Plus—stay for the whole panel for an exclusive giveaway variant comic!



MARVEL: Women of Marvel

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM, Room 6DE

Across comic books, television, new media and more – the Women of Marvel are here! Join the conversation as this diverse and talented group of women to discuss the creative process, what it’s like working as a woman in comics today and what it means for the future of the industry! Panelists include Kat Khavari (Ms. Marvel voice actor), Milana Vayntrub (Squirrel Girl voice actor), Mairghread Scott (Marvel Rising feature writer), Kristi Reed (Marvel Rising voice director) and G. Willow Wilson (writer and co-creator for Marvel Rising), moderated by Sana Amanat (VP, Content and Character Development, Marvel) and Judy Stephens (Producer, Marvel).



MARVEL ANIMATION PRESENTS

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM, Room 6A

Marvel Animation returns for the always action-packed, news-breaking panel where you’ll get eyefuls of never-before-seen information and sneak peeks… plus…as always…some surprise guests that’ll reveal waaay too much! GET THERE! You’ll also have a chance to meet the stars of your favorite Marvel Animation series at signing events at the Marvel booth (#2329) throughout the weekend.



LEGION

2:15 PM – 3:15 PM, Hall H

“Legion” is the story of David Haller, a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he may actually be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen. Along with a team of other extraordinarily gifted people, David learned to accept his true self and set out to defeat The Shadow King, who was on a path to attaining infinite and world-ending power. In season two, a series of mind-bending twists and turns called into question who is the hero, and who is the villain. Legion is based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz. Join Executive Producers John Cameron and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb, along with co-EP, Nathaniel Halpern, plus cast members for a conversation on what to look forward to from Season 3.

Dynamite Entertainment

Dynamite Entertainment: 50 Years of Vampirella

JULY 19th, 5:30-6:30 PM, Room 8

Executive Editor Joseph Rybandt introduces Joseph Michael Linsner (Dawn) and Kristina Deak Linsner to preview Vampirella’s upcoming 50th-anniversary projects. Q&A session moderated by CEO/Publisher Nick Barrucci.

Dynamite Entertainment Diamond Previews Premiere Publisher

JULY 20th, 1:00-2:00 PM, Room 4

Executive Editor Joseph Rybandt introduces John Layman (Charlie’s Angels, Chew), Mark Russell (The Lone Ranger), Erica Schultz (Xena), Billy Tucci (Miss Fury, Shi), plus surprise guests to reveal hot SDCC exclusive announcements about upcoming projects! Q&A session moderated by CEO/Publisher Nick Barrucci.

Dynamite Entertainment: Skin&Earth – Running A One Woman Show: Lights

JULY 21st, 6:30 – 7:30 PM, Room 26AB

Collected for the first time as an interactive trade paperback and hardcover, Skin&Earth—the original story and 14-track record, all written, illustrated, colored and recorded by Lights herself, can finally be experienced as one cohesive vision. Join Lights as she talks about her vision with an introduction from Nick Barucci (CEO & publisher at Dynamite Entertainment) and a Q&A moderated by Franki Chan (Founder IHEARTCOMIX).

BOOM! Studios

Entertainment is LGBTQ

THURSDAY, JULY 19th, 12:00-1:00pm, Room 28DE

BOOM! Studios and GLAAD present an in-depth roundtable discussion about LGBTQ representation in pop culture and the path forward to a brighter, more inclusive future, with special guests from all corners of the entertainment world including Emily Andras (Executive Producer and Showrunner of Wynonna Earp), Lilah Sturges (Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass), Marguerite Bennett (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Noah Hayes (Wet Hot American Summer) and more. Moderated by Megan Townsend (Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis, GLAAD). Room: 28DE

The BOOM! Box Summer Mixtape

FRIDAY, JULY 20th, 5:00-6:00pm, Room 32AB

There’s only one place to discover your favorite comics like Lumberjanes, Giant Days, Fence, The Backstagers and more – it’s the BOOM! Box imprint of BOOM! Studios. Join Lilah Sturges (Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass), Jackie Ball (Goldie Vance), Brooklyn Allen (Lumberjanes co-creator), Mariko Tamaki (Lumberjanes novels), Josh Trujillo (Dodge City), Sarah Kuhn (Clueless) and more of the exciting creators that bring you the most acclaimed progressive YA comics in the industry for a discussion about what’s next for the imprint that launched a movement in the world of graphic fiction! Moderated by Mey Rude (Autostraddle.com).

BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours

SATURDAY, JULY 21st, 12:30-1:30pm, Room 24ABC

Discover your new comic book obsession at Comic-Con—and we guarantee you’re going to find it at this panel! Join Kat Leyh (Lumberjanes), Marguerite Bennett (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) Ryan Parrott(Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), Delilah S. Dawson (Ladycastle), Tyler Jenkins (Black Badge), Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Low Road West), author CB Lee, and Matt Gagnon(Editor in Chief, BOOM! Studios) for a jam-packed, interactive panel featuring the most acclaimed creators in comics as they discuss the diverse imprints of BOOM! Studios, Archaia, BOOM! Box and KaBOOM! with surprises for everyone in the audience. Moderated by Filip Sablik (President of Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios).