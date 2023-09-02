Sensational She-Hulk Writer Teases Hulk Crossover Will Bring "Mayhem"

Sensational She-Hulk will launch later this year, giving Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk a brand-new chapter of her superhero life. Over time, She-Hulk has become one of the more lighthearted and fun-loving members of the Hulk family — and apparently, that will reveal itself in a fun way across this new book. In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Sensational She-Hulk writer Rainbow Rowell teased that Bruce Banner / Hulk will cross over into the book in future issues, and will play with the dynamic between the two cousins.

"This was so exciting for us. One of things that bugged me when I was re-reading old She-Hulk comics was the way Jen always shows up for Bruce to support him in his stories – but he rarely makes an appearance in her book. I understand the larger realities of that, and how it fits into their respective publishing histories. But as a narrative, it's still sad. Jen has defended Bruce and grieved for him. She's made some serious sacrifices for her cousin. So we were really grateful to the Hulk team for letting him visit our book. We tried to make the most of it. As for what to expect? I would say ... mayhem. And also some tenderness."

What Is Sensational She-Hulk About?

According to the description previously released by Marvel, Sensational She-Hulk will pit She-Hulk against her deadliest challenge yet as she reclaims the adjective and reminds readers why she's the best hero-slash-lawyer in the Marvel Universe. The book will be written by Rowell with art from Andrés Genolet.

"I think she's feeling a little bit more stable, a little more confident," Rowell explained to Marvel.com when the relaunch was first announced. "More ready to take on the world. In our first 15 issues, we watched Jen put her personal life together, and we met the important people in her life. We watched her fall in love with Jack and work a few things out. Now all those pieces are in place, so we can just have fun with it. We can hit the ground running.

When will She-Hulk return to the MCU?

She-Hulk's next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not been confirmed, either in a second season of She-Hulk or in another project. As franchise star Tatiana Maslany told ComicBook.com shortly after the show's first season wrapped, the ambiguity of where her character could go next is exciting to her.

"I mean, it's really the thing that drew me in the first place, which was — I did not expect this," Maslany explained in our interview. "I didn't expect this character. I didn't expect where she goes. I didn't expect these little weird moments that she gets to... So for me, it's really about being like surprised, you know? 'Cause she's so irreverent. So if I'm expecting or if I want a certain thing, likely the best option is to do the exact opposite."

Are you excited for the relaunch of Sensational She-Hulk? What do you think of this new Hulk crossover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Sensational She-Hulk #1 will be available wherever comics are sold on October 18th.