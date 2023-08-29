Sensational She-Hulk Variant Cover Homages Iconic Issue

Sensational She-Hulk is set to relaunch later this year, kicking off a new era for Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk. The new ongoing series, which is from a creative team led by Rainbow Rowell and Andres Genolet, promises to play a unique role within the larger Marvel universe, and apparently that will include some epic new variant covers. On Tuesday, Marvel Comics unveiled the first look at Adi Granov's variant cover for Sensational She-Hulk #1, which pays homage to his original cover for Dan Slott and Juan Bobillo She-Hulk #1, which was first published in 2004.

"It's a vibe, really: gorgeous art, gorgeous Jen, jokes, a feeling that anything can happen, and a focus on a Jen as a person, a woman," Rowell told Marvel.com when the relaunch was first announced. "We were definitely inspired by [John Byrne's Sensational She-Hulk] run in our previous issues, and we're leaning in even more with the new book. I want it to feel really smooth and buoyant, an ongoing celebration of Jen as a character."

What Is Sensational She-Hulk About?

According to the description previously released by Marvel, Sensational She-Hulk will pit She-Hulk against her deadliest challenge yet as she reclaims the adjective and reminds readers why she's the best hero-slash-lawyer in the Marvel Universe.

"I think she's feeling a little bit more stable, a little more confident," Rowell added. "More ready to take on the world. In our first 15 issues, we watched Jen put her personal life together, and we met the important people in her life. We watched her fall in love with Jack and work a few things out. Now all those pieces are in place, so we can just have fun with it. We can hit the ground running.

When will She-Hulk return to the MCU?

She-Hulk's next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not been confirmed, either in a second season of She-Hulk or in another project. As franchise star Tatiana Maslany told ComicBook.com shortly after the show's first season wrapped, the ambiguity of where her character could go next is exciting to her.

"I mean, it's really the thing that drew me in the first place, which was — I did not expect this," Maslany explained in our interview. "I didn't expect this character. I didn't expect where she goes. I didn't expect these little weird moments that she gets to... So for me, it's really about being like surprised, you know? 'Cause she's so irreverent. So if I'm expecting or if I want a certain thing, likely the best option is to do the exact opposite."

Sensational She-Hulk #1 will be available wherever comics are sold on October 18th.