Get Hyped for Seven Secrets with a New Trailer and Variant Cover

One of the most anticipated comic debuts of 2020 is BOOM! Studios' Seven Secrets, which comes from the talented team of writer Tom Taylor, artist Daniele Di Nicuolo, colorist Walter Baiamonte, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, and now you can get even more hyped for the series' debut with a new trailer. The trailer gives us a look at the book's premise, which is that there are 7 massive secrets spread all across the world, and they are protected by an organization called The Order. Caspar is the newest member of The Order and has trained all his life to help protect these secrets, but now that Amon is mobilizing all his resources and forces to gain control of them, the days of training are over, and the world's safety falls on his young shoulders.

The good news is he's not alone, and you can check out two more of The Order's members in this slick variant cover by InHyuk Lee, which you can see below. Seven Secrets #1 will also feature a main cover art by Di Nicuolo and variant covers by Miguel Mercado and Matteo Scalera.

You can watch the full trailer in the video above.

“I can’t wait to share one of the most ambitious stories I’ve ever been a part of with every comic reader out there. Daniele’s art will make you fall in love with Caspar and our whole cast of characters,” said Taylor. “What are the Seven Secrets? Why are they so fiercely protected? Join me, Daniele, and BOOM! Studios for a chance to learn what’s been hidden.”

“SEVEN SECRETS is the type of story I always dreamed of working on, and I can’t believe BOOM! Studios is giving me the chance, alongside the incredible Tom Taylor,” said Di Nicuolo. “Characters, emotions and good old action are expertly combined in this tale, and I can’t wait to

show what the seven secrets are because I’m sure fans will have as much fun reading it as I’ve had drawing it!”

You can check out the official description for Seven Secrets #1 below.

"For centuries, the Order has trusted in Keepers and Holders to guard the Secrets in seven briefcases against all harm but when their stronghold is attacked and the secrets put in peril, the entire Order must face their greatest fear—an enemy who knows too much and is willing to kill to get what he wants.

Now, the Order's newest member, Caspar, must discover the truth of the Secrets before the enemy does, or risk losing everything."

Seven Secrets #1 hits comic stores on August 12th, and you can check out the full trailer in the video above. Let us know what you think in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

