Preview: Get an Exclusive Look at the ‘She Could Fly’ Sequel ‘The Lost Pilot’

Dark Horse Comics mystery series from Berger Books She Could Fly commanded the attention of comic fans everywhere, and we’ve got an exclusive look at not only the trade paperback of volume 1 hitting stores but also the sequel She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot. If you want a sneak peek at what writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Martin Morazzo and Miroslav Mrva have in store, you’ve come to the right place, and all you have to do is check out the next slide.

If you do end up picking up the She Could Fly trade paperback, you’ll also find a new afterword for the series from Cantwell, who also recently wrote and directed the film The Parts You Lose starring Aaron Paul. For Cantwell, this really provides a different experience than reading the issues individually, comparing it to binging your favorite show on Netflix.

“I come from the television world and honestly I see a lot of similarities when it comes to comics in the way they’re released,” Cantwell said. “At first, all creative focus goes to the single issue, with a broken out story arc figured out for the long term. Once each arc has been fully completed, you’ve got a “season.” The graphic collection then comes out, and running the whole story together becomes its own experience. It’s like binging a season in a week or even a few days.”

For those unfamiliar, you can check out the official description to She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot below.

“Luna has crash-landed back into her life after spending a year in a mental institution . . . but that might just mean she’s closer to the edge than she’s ever been before. After discovering clues about the Flying Woman’s missing family, Luna’s obsession reignites, threatening to again unravel her fragile mind. Meanwhile, a mysterious guru appears in the sewers of Chicago and a Russian mercenary seeks old secret technology, and the specter of violence begins to loom over everyone once more.

Luna begins to wonder . . . will she even survive long enough to go insane?”

She Could Fly: The Lost Pilot #1 lands in comic stores on April 10th, while the She Could Fly TPB is in stores now. You can check out our exclusive preview of issue #2, #3, and the trade paperback in the next slides!

