Skybound Comet Reveals Everyday Hero Machine Boy First Look (Exclusive)

Skybound’s new Skybound Comet imprint is launching its first Middle-Grade Graphic Novel soon, and we’ve got your exclusive first look! Creators Tri Vuong (LEGO Ninjago: Garmadon) and Irma Kniivila are introducing the world to Everyday Hero Machine Boy, which follows a Machine Boy that crash lands in the city of Mega 416 and leaves destruction wherever he goes until Karate Grandpa is able to activate his heart. Since then he’s gone above and beyond in helping anyone and everyone he can, even when he has to put his own wants on the back burner, and we think you’re going to love his new adventure. You can check out the full preview starting on the next slide!

This will be the first release from Skybound Comet, a new graphic novel imprint aimed at Young Adult (Ages 12+) and Middle Grade (Ages 8-12) audiences, though all ages will find something to love. While this is the first Middle-Grade graphic novel under Comet, it’s the second for Skybound overall, joining Clementine: Book One by Tillie Walden.

Clementine: Book One hits stores in June, while Everyday Hero Machine Boy hits stores in September of 2022, and you can find the official description below.

“It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… Machine Boy! When Machine Boy falls from the sky into the domed city of Mega 416, he leaves a wake of destruction in his path… until Karate Grandpa is able to turn on his heart. Now, Machine Boy wants nothing more than to become a hero! Whether he is fighting giant bugs in the school’s basement, rescuing cats from trees, or making the perfect spaghetti sauce, Machine Boy is always looking for the best way to help others. But when his heart begins to interact dangerously with other debris from space, Machine Boy wonders if he can be a power for good after all. Tri Vuong and Irma Kniivila create a funny and engaging all-ages adventure that asks-can you override your own programming?”

Everyday Hero Machine Boy hits digital platforms on Wednesday, September 7th, and everywhere books are sold on Tuesday, September 13th.

Main Cover

Machine Boy!

Legends

Skipping Training

Robbing Today

Time To Train

Time To Go

In A Rush

Can’t Help It

Goodbye Tickets

Bad News

Still Hope?

Grandma For The Win