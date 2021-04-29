Something Is Killing The Children 16 Preview Teases the Origin of Erica Slaughter (Exclusive)

Something Is Killing The Children has been a runaway hit for BOOM! Studios and one of the bigger mysteries of the series surrounds its lead, Erica Slaughter. We know she's one of the best monster killers around, but there are still plenty of questions regarding how she got mixed up in this in the first place. Now some of those questions are going to get their long-awaited answers, as Something Is Killing The Children #16 will explore Erica's origins, and we've got your exclusive first look at the anticipated storyline and the gorgeous covers launching with the issue starting on the next slide.

Writer James Tynion IV, artist Werther Dell'Edera, colorist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design are back for this revealing new chapter, which will reveal how Erica first came in contact with the Order of St. George and why she ended up hunting monsters for a living. As you can see in the preview, Erica was a natural, and actually took on and killed a monster all on her own without any training or backup at the age of 12, and that took the Order by surprise.

In fact, it took them so much by surprise they wanted to get rid of the evidence, but Erica had someone in her corner, and thus a monster hunter was born.

The issue will feature a main cover by Dell’Edera and variant covers art by artists Jenny Frison (We Only Find Them When They’re Dead) and Toni Infante (Mega Man: Fully Charged). You can find the official description for the issue below.

"The story you demanded begins here: the origin of Erica Slaughter! What shocking events brought Erica to the House of Slaughter… and what did she have to do to join the Order of St. George? The secrets are revealed here for the first time in this perfect jumping-on point for new readers."

Something Is Killing The Children will hit comic stores on May 26th, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

What did you think of the preview? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!