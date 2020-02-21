Get Your First Look at Something Is Killing The Children #6 (Exclusive)

Erica Slaughter discovered way more than she bargained for during her mission to Archer’s Peak in Something Is Killing The Children, and while she did manage to slay the beast who killed so many in the town, the threat is far from over. Something Is Killing The Children #6 doesn’t hit comic stores until March 18th, but thankfully we’ve got your exclusive first look at the anticipated issue, which sees Slaughter attempting to get to the bottom of why this happens to be a hotbed of monster activity. In our first look, you can see how the town is coping with things since those events, and unfortunately, the monster Slaughter slayed is not the only threat to the town.

Something Is Killing The Children is written by James Tynion IV and drawn by Werther DellEdera with colors by Miquel Muerto and letters by AndWorld Design. You can check out our exclusive first look starting on the next slide, and the official description fo the issue can be found below.

“Erica may have slayed the beast terrorizing Archer’s Peak, but the town is far from safe. As James recuperates from the horrible events of the last issue, Tommy also struggles to find his place in the new status quo of his life.”

Something Is Killing The Children #6 hits comic stores on March 18th, and you can check out more of our comics coverage right here. Let us know what you think of the preview in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!

Main Cover By: Werther Dell’Edera

Variant Cover By: Jenny Frison

Stay Quiet

Dating Advice

A Monster in the Dark