Sonic the Hedgehog and The Flash Will Finally Race in New Justice League Crossover (But Who Will Win?)

Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, Knuckles, and the rest of the Sonic Team gang are about to collide with the DC Universe in the upcoming crossover series DC x Sonic the Hedgehog, and it will be a race to discover who really is the ultimate speedster. DC has revealed a new preview of the epic crossover, and we get to see what seems to be the first meeting between the Justice League and Team Sonic as well as the tease of an anticipated race between Sonic and The Flash. The question is, who actually wins? You can check out the full preview below.

We get to see Flash making some introductions it seems, with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Cyborg all meeting Sonic and his friends, which include Tails, Amy, Knuckles, Silver the Hedgehog, and Shadow. That’s all well and good, but soon the heroes all start showing what they can really do.

On the second page, we see Knuckles racing Superman, Amy racing Wonder Woman, and Shadow racing Batman, and Shadow is giving the Dark Knight a run for his money. We also see Tails and Cyborg working in the lab, while Silver and Green Lantern talk amongst the clouds. The biggest reveal here though is Sonic racing The Flash, and they are neck and neck. It remains to be seen if there will be a winner declared by the end of the series in their race.

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog is written by Ian Flynn, drawn by Adam Bryce Thomas, and colored by Matt Herms, with covers by Pablo M. Collar and Ethan Young. There were previously teases that Sonic and his friends might end up donning the costumes of DC’s heroes, and DC is teasing that yet again in one of my favorite covers from the launch lineup, which you can check out below.

The cover features Knuckles as Superman, Silver as Green Lantern, Amy as Wonder Woman, Sonic as The Flash, Tails as Cyborg, and Shadow as Batman. Hopefully, this will be a bigger part of the crossover as the story plays out, because who doesn’t want to see this mash-up given its time to shine? You can check out the covers and the official description below.

“It’s a crossover event unlike any other! The monstrous Darkseid crosses dimensions to invade the world of Sonic the Hedgehog, seeking the ultimate power. Sonic and his friends have faced everything from mad scientists to ancient spirits, but the forces of Apokolips may be too much for them. Thankfully, the full heroic might of the Justice League arrives to back them up! Don’t miss part one of this unique crossover event!”

DC x Sonic The Hedgehog hits comic stores on March 19th, 2025.

Are you excited for the DC x Sonic The Hedgehog crossover, and who will claim the top spot as the ultimate speedster?