DC Reveals First Look at Sonic The Hedgehog x Justice League Crossover

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is racing into theaters this weekend, and next year fans will get the chance to see Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and the rest of the crew cross over with the heroes and villains of DC. The initial announcement revealed that the crossover would happen in March of 2025, but thanks to DC’s new solicits, we’ve finally got our first look at the new crossover and some long-awaited details on what brings the Sonic team and the Justice League together. You can check out the first cover of DC X Sonic The Hedgehog #1 below.

The main cover for the issue will feature Sonic leading the pack as Shadow, Knuckles, and Amy run alongside. Behind them are The Flash, Superman, and Wonder Woman, with Batman, Cyborg, and Tails rounding out the group. The cover was created by Pablo M. Collar, and the official description reveals what brought them all together in the first place.

It turns out that Darkseid is the main villain of the series, as he launches an invasion of Sonic’s world in search of the ultimate power. While Sonic and his allies have faced daunting challenges before, they are going to need reinforcements to take down Darkseid’s army, and they get just that in the Justice League. You can find the official description of the issue below.

DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #1

Written by IAN FLYNN

Art by ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

Cover by PABLO M. COLLAR

Variant covers by ETHAN YOUNG and TK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/25

“It’s a crossover event unlike any other! The monstrous Darkseid crosses dimensions to invade the world of Sonic the Hedgehog, seeking the ultimate power. Sonic and his friends have faced everything from mad scientists to ancient spirits, but the forces of Apokolips may be too much for them. Thankfully, the full heroic might of the Justice League arrives to back them up! Don’t miss part one of this unique crossover event!”

DC X Sonic The Hedgehog is a five-issue series, and there was a tease of things to come during the initial crossover announcement. During SEGA’s Sonic Central livestream, Senior Vice President and Chief Business and Brand Officer of Sonic and Head of SEGA Brands Ivo Gerscovich revealed artwork of the Sonic characters dressed as DC heroes, which included Shadow as Batman, Knuckles as Superman, Amy Rose as Wonder Woman, Tails as Cyborg, Silver as Green Lantern, and Sonic as The Flash. This would certainly hint that at some point we’ll see them dawn these new costumes during the crossover, and that should be pretty epic when it happens.

DC X Sonic The Hedgehog hits comic stores on March 19th, 2025.

Are you excited for the DC x Sonic The Hedgehog crossover? Also, where is our Big The Cat Shazam? You can talk all things DC and comics with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA!