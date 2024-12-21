Sonic 3 Director Explains Post-Credit Scene Cameos

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 was Shadow’s big movie debut, but he wasn’t the only fan-favorite Team Sonic character to make their film debut. Spoilers are incoming for Sonic 3, so if you haven’t seen the film yet you’ve been warned. Those who stuck around for the post-credits scene got the chance to see two other Sonic characters hit the screen in Amy Rose and Metal Sonic, teeing up what looks to be an epic Sonic 4 in 2027. Sonic The Hedgehog 3 director Jeff Fowler spoke with ScreenRant about Amy and Metal Sonic’s debut, and assured that they would only be introduced if there was already a plan in place for them in the story.

“Look, there are so many great characters. Sonic’s been around for over 30 years, we love working our way down the list, and it’s fun to watch the fans online speculate,” Fowler said. “Everyone’s got their favorites, on our side, everyone’s got their favorites. It’s fun to make the debate and, yeah, the story ideas, it’s a package deal. We would never introduce characters at the end of one of these films that we weren’t already excited about where they could take the story.”

“Because that’s really what determines what characters get chosen. It’s like, ‘What would be new? What would be interesting? What would be a fun direction to take our world?’ So, when those characters, like Shadow being introduced at the end of Sonic 2, we knew that he was going to be such an exciting character and was really going to shake things up in the movies. The choice was clear,” Fowler said.

Two Big Debuts

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 set up for Sonic 3 with the tease of Shadow, and Sonic 3 follows suit with two more characters. The first we are introduced to is Metal Sonic, who attempts to ambush Sonic after Sonic speeds past the finishing line of the race in the mid-credits scene. Sonic ends up in a dark forest and manages to dodge Metal Sonic’s first attack.

Sonic taunts Metal Sonic a bit but then Metal Sonic calls in reinforcements, with an army of Metal Sonics appearing around Sonic and their glowing red eyes lighting up the forest. Sonic braces for impact but then a mysterious hooded figure jumps in to help.

A pink hammer starts crashing through Metal Sonics, giving fans a huge clue as to who the mystery figure is. After taking down a few more Metal Sonic units, the person takes her hood off and reveals herself to be Amy Rose, and that’s where the scene ends.

From this early look, Sonic 4 will seemingly pull quite a bit from Sonic Adventure and Sonic CD. Sonic Adventure was the first game in the franchise that Amy became a fully playable character, while Amy and Metal Sonic made their franchise debuts initially in Sonic CD. Since then, Amy has become a fixture of Sonic stories, and now we’ll be able to see her make her big screen debut in 2027.

