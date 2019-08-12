Spawn #300: First Look at Interior Pages

Todd McFarlane returns to add his artistic touch to Spawn once again for the milestone Spawn #300 issue. ComicBook.com can reveal the first look at interior pages from the issue, including McFarlane ink over pencils by Jerome Opena and Greg Capullo, as well as colored artwork by Jason Shawn Alexander and Brian Haberlin. Keep reading to see the pages.

What do you think of the artwork? Are you looking forward to Spawn #300? Let us know in the comments. Spawn #300 goes on sale on September 4th. Final order cutoff is today, August 12th.

Spawn #300

JUN190014

(W) Todd McFarlane, Scott Snyder (A) Greg Capullo, Jason Shawn Alexander, J. Scott Campbell, Jerome Opena (A/CA) Todd McFarlane

SPAWN MAKES HISTORY! With this 300th issue, SPAWN becomes the longest-running independent series in comic book history. To celebrate, legendary artists TODD McFARLANE and GREG CAPULLO return with ALL-NEW interior pencils, with additional art provided by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, and JEROME OPE A, a cavalcade of celebratory covers, and additional writing by SCOTT SNYDER! And next month, RECORDS WILL BE BROKEN with SPAWN #301!

In Shops: Sep 04, 2019

Final Orders Due: Aug 12, 2019

SRP: $7.99

Spawn #300 – Jerome Opena, Todd McFarlane

Spawn #300 – Jason Shawn Alexander and Brian Haberlin

Spawn #300 – Greg Capullo, Todd McFarlane

