Spider-Boy Faces Off With Marvel's New Spider-Girl (Exclusive)

There's a new Spider-Girl ready to make her presence felt in the Spider-Verse. There have been some surprising additions to the Spider-Man corner of the Marvel Universe over the last year, with perhaps the biggest being Spider-Boy. Dan Slott's return to Spider-Man comics came with the inclusion of Spider-Boy, a new sidekick for the wall-crawler who also happened to have a mysterious origin. Fans have slowly learned the details regarding Spider-Boy in his own solo series, and the surprises keep coming in the next issue. Instead of teaming up with Spider-Girl, Spider-Boy finds himself in a showdown with the new hero.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Spider-Boy #12 by Dan Slott and Paco Medina. The issue features the first appearance of the new Spider-Girl, who instead of teaming up with Spider-Boy, she prepares for combat with him. Spider-Boy is in the middle of a team-up himself, as he works with Daredevil to take down Bullseye. This all comes on the heels of a recent shake-up to Spider-Boy's status quo, which has him questioning if he should be Daredevil's sidekick instead of Spider-Man's.

Who is Marvel's new Spider-Girl?

(Photo: Spider-Boy #12 features the first appearance of the new Spider-Girl - Marvel Comics)

Designer/artist Michael Cho designed the new Spider-Girl, who takes on the mantle of Spider-Girl after it's been used by several of her predecessors. There was the original Spider-Girl, Mayday Parker, who is the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson from an alternate universe. Another popular Spider-Girl was Anya Corazon, who now goes by the codename Araña. She made her live-action debut in the Madame Web feature film earlier this year, played by Isabela Merced, and has appeared in Marvel's Spider-Man animated series on Disney XD.

It remains to be seen who the new Spider-Girl is in Spider-Boy, but she may have a connection to Bailey Briggs or the larger Spider-Verse. Spider-Boy was introduced in the conclusion of the "End of the Spider-Verse" storyline.

"I can't wait for people to meet Spider-Boy, and the unique role he's going to play in both Spider-Man's world and the Marvel Universe," Slott said in a press release revealing Spider-Boy for the first time. "I grew up reading Spider-Man comics. He's my favorite character in all of fiction. All I ever wanted to do was tell stories with THIS cast, and it's been the coolest thing ever to co-create some of the characters who populate it. And this kid, this Spider-Boy, is THE one I'm most psyched about! On the art side, two absolute SPIDER-LEGENDS are bringing Spider-Boy to life. My longtime collaborator, Humberto Ramos and the amazing Mark Bagley. The all-new, all-different Spider-Boy of the 616: He's got strange new spider-powers, secret ties to dark corners of Spider-Man lore, and a story that's all his own... that is right about to begin!"

What is Spider-Boy #12 about?

The all new... Spider-Girl?! After the recent status quo shake-up, Spider-Boy's life really will never be the same again! In light of what happened, maybe it's time for Bailey Briggs to be someone else's sidekick. Get ready Daredevil, because here comes The "Boy Without Fear!" Also in this issue: find out what Bullseye has to do with it all.

The exclusive first look at Spider-Boy #12 is below. The issue goes on sale October 12th.