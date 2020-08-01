Marvel Fans Are Celebrating Spider-Man Day

Happy Spider-Man Day, Marvel Fans. August 1st is Spider-Man Day in honor of Spidey's first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15, cover-dated August 1, 1962. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Spider-Man has been one of Marvel Comics' most iconic characters for 58 years. Today is the day to celebrate the web-slinger in whichever means you most appreciate. There are the comics, with 58 years of adventure to dig into, beginning with Lee and Ditko's original run, available to dig into. If you're more into video games, it may be a good time to replay Marvel's Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 in anticipation of the release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PlayStation 5 later this year.

There are also plenty of movie adaptations to watch. Fans can revisit Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy from the early 2000s, with Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, or Andrew Garfield's two outings as Spider-Man in Amazing Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man 2. Or they could go for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland. There's Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home for movies dedicated to Peter exclusively, or Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame for team-up adventures. Or there's the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which has Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and more spider-people.

However you choose to celebrate Spider-Man Day, fans are posting about it on social media. Here's some of what they've had to say.