Marvel Fans Are Celebrating Spider-Man Day
Happy Spider-Man Day, Marvel Fans. August 1st is Spider-Man Day in honor of Spidey's first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15, cover-dated August 1, 1962. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Spider-Man has been one of Marvel Comics' most iconic characters for 58 years. Today is the day to celebrate the web-slinger in whichever means you most appreciate. There are the comics, with 58 years of adventure to dig into, beginning with Lee and Ditko's original run, available to dig into. If you're more into video games, it may be a good time to replay Marvel's Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 in anticipation of the release of Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PlayStation 5 later this year.
There are also plenty of movie adaptations to watch. Fans can revisit Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy from the early 2000s, with Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, or Andrew Garfield's two outings as Spider-Man in Amazing Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man 2. Or they could go for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland. There's Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home for movies dedicated to Peter exclusively, or Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame for team-up adventures. Or there's the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which has Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and more spider-people.
However you choose to celebrate Spider-Man Day, fans are posting about it on social media. Here's some of what they've had to say.
BossLogic Art
Happy #SpiderManDayAUNZ #spidermanday @SpiderMan @SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/X01GqXwh4I— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 1, 2020
Anyone Can Wear the Mask
A reminder that ANYONE can wear the mask. You can wear the mask! Happy #SpiderManDay Don't forget the hyphen between Spider and Man pic.twitter.com/RQoBPXaR9Z— Robby Rosenfeld (@Robbygew) August 1, 2020
Greatest Superhero of All Time
Happy Spider-Man Day everyone. Today is the day to celebrate the greatest superhero of all time. Everyone has their own opinions on different adaptations but I think all the actors played the character very well!! Peace!! #SpiderManDay pic.twitter.com/8NeA35o4Dp— Craig of War|BLM (@spideyhub) August 1, 2020
So Many Great Things
Happy #SpiderManDay
So many great things have happend to me cuz of him. pic.twitter.com/TX6eFmEvRT— Nikola Čižmešija (@NikolaCizmesija) August 1, 2020
Brilliant Adaptations
HAPPY #SpiderManDay FOR ALL THESE BRILLIANT ADAPTATIONS pic.twitter.com/hAHQ02ojIp— 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖊 ⚯͛ (@gabefox_) August 1, 2020
Amazing Fantasy
58 years of an Amazing Fantasy...#SpiderManDay pic.twitter.com/z7LiXWLBJi— That One Spider-Guy (@josephwayne2421) August 1, 2020
Miles Morales
Happy #SpiderManDay to my boi Miles Morales, the boi who killed Captain America in the second Civil War. pic.twitter.com/hoNKjiVr5W— Juanito Medina (@SougoCatrialism) August 1, 2020
Truly Amazing
Happy #SpiderManDay everyone! No matter what version of the character is your favourite you can’t deny, Spider-Man is truly amazing! pic.twitter.com/z6ZNF8FMzT— Wall-Spider (@NYCWallSpider) August 1, 2020
Thank You Stan and Steve
When I was 3 years old I was introduced to a very special character who would go on to change my life in numerous ways.— Daily Spider-Man Unlimited (@EARTH_751263) August 1, 2020
Spider-Man has been a very huge part of my childhood and everyday I am thankful that he is in my life. 🙏😭🕷 Thank you Stan & Steve#spidermanday #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/fQQf39TVCj
Not the Only One
“Anyone can wear the mask. YOU can wear the mask. If you didn't know that before, I hope you do now. Cuz I'm Spider-Man. And I'm not the only one. Not by a long shot.” - Miles Morales #SpiderManDay pic.twitter.com/hlwSCycGzW— Julian : into the Julian-Verse | BLM (@cooljulian5) August 1, 2020
