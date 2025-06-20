Spider-Man: The Animated Series Creator Reveals Why He’s Not Part of Marvel’s Continuation

The creator behind Spider-Man: The Animated Series has responded to the news that Marvel is reviving the property as a comic book. John Semper Jr. was the primary writer behind the hit animated series of the ’90s, which helped set the standard for all Marvel animated adaptations that would follow it. For many fans of the web-slinger, Spider-Man: The Animated Series was their gateway into the hero, similar to how fans speak about X-Men: The Animated Series. Spider-Man ’94 will pick up on the conclusion of Spider-Man: The Animated Series, but it will be without the contributions of Semper. He’s gone into detail on not being a part of the revival.

Videos by ComicBook.com

John Semper Jr. responded to inquiries about Spider-Man ’94 on his Facebook page. “Since I will no doubt be asked about it by fans of the series: NO, I am NOT involved with this comic book and no one at Marvel approached me to be involved in any way,” Semper wrote. He went on to praise J.M. DeMatteis, who is writing Spider-Man ’94, but made sure to note that he didn’t have any input on the story details.

“Where he now chooses to take the series story-wise is entirely his decision. But, for the record, they are NOT my creative choices, nor do they represent any oversight by me,” he said.

Semper continued, “Yes, it would have been nice (some might even say, respectful) if Marvel had reached out to me at some point as a courtesy. But I have long ago abandoned all expectation that Marvel would acknowledge any of my contributions to the Marvel universe – like, for instance, my creation of what is now known as the ‘Spider-Verse.’ So, I wish them well and encourage us all to celebrate with good cheer this 30th anniversary year of Spider-Man: The Animated Series. And keep your eye on all my socials, especially YouTube, because I intend to launch my own celebration of my series in the very near future! In the immortal words of my mentor, Stan the Man…’Nuff said!”

Spider-Man ’94 will officially resolve the cliffhanger from Spider-Man: The Animated Series, 30 years later. The series ended with Spider-Man entering the multiverse to save Mary Jane. The saga will also introduce the animated universe’s versions of comic book characters that never appeared in the original series.

“The 1990s Spider-Man animated series has become a beloved part of Spidey lore—it was the introduction to Peter Parker and his universe for an entire generation—and I’m delighted to be diving back into that universe,” DeMatteis told IGN. “We’re treating this as the next season of the show, which means introducing new villains, new challenges, new adventures for Peter—while doing our best to remain true to the creative spirit that John Semper and company established with the original show.”

main cover by nick bradshaw

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SPIDER-MAN ’94 #1 (OF 5)

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS

Art by JIM TOWE

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by RON LIM

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

On Sale 9/3

THE HIT ’90s ANIMATED SERIES RETURNS!

After searching to the ends of the Multiverse, PETER PARKER – the AMAZING, the SPECTACULAR, the RADIOACTIVE Web-Head himself – A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, swings back into the streets of New York City with his beloved Mary Jane Watson in tow! But what’s this? One of these villains is not like the others: Witness this universe’s debut of not one, but TWO of Spider-Man’s greatest villains from the comics—MORLUN and KAINE! Break out your action figures, and post up in front of the TV as we bring you back to the greatest era of animated super hero television in history! You’re never going to expect the twists and turns ahead for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!

Spider-Man ’94 goes on sale September 3rd. Let us know your thoughts on the animated series and comic in the comments below!