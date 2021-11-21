New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Remade With Cartoon Footage

The latest trailer for the upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home was recently released and it’s… well, it’s a lot. There’s Green Goblin, Electro, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, and Lizard — and those are just the villains. And now, thanks to a fan-made creation from 100Bombs Studios, there is an animated remake of the trailer using footage from cartoon series like Spider-Man: The Animated Series, The Spectacular Spider-Man, and more.

In addition to the above, the cartoon remake of the trailer includes audio from the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailers and clips from other animated series like Ultimate Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk animated series. The sources aren’t all from the ’90s, though plenty of them are, and the remade trailer certainly exudes extreme ’90s energy. You can check out the recreation for yourself below:

This isn’t the first time that 100Bombs Studios has done this sort of thing. A previous animated recreation of the earlier Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer from back in August has racked up millions of views, and the top videos on the channel are nearly all animated recreations of trailers for movies like Avengers: Endgame and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Here is Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s official description, in case you somehow missed it:

“For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to premiere exclusively in theaters on December 17th. It stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Willem Dafoe. There continues to be rumors that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield could make appearances as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Spider-Man: No Way Home right here.

