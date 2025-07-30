Spider-Man & Wolverine #3 is Action-Packed, But Lacks Meat on the Bones (Review)

When Wolverine is being the reasonable one, maybe you’re the problem. Writer Marc Guggenheim and artist Kaare Andrews continue their ongoing Spider-Man & Wolverine comic on a trip to the Savage Land. Just like the second issue, the third issue does very little to move the needle in terms of plot. The whole trip to the Savage Land feels incredibly superficial and flimsy, with Guggenheim and Andrews putting the two heroes in the area just so that we can see Spider-Man and Wolverine fight dinosaurs. Fighting dinosaurs is always a fun time, and you could tell the creative duo are having a good time constructing the action in the story.

However, neither creator is delivering anything new or challenging with Spider-Man & Wolverine #3. We’ve seen Spider-Man and Wolverine fight dinosaurs and prehistoric animals beforehand, and Peter even has a famous meme confronting Sauron. There’s an emotional conflict between the two heroes that helps drive this comic beyond shallow entertainment. Andrews’ artwork, which can be divisive for some, has a particular manic energy that makes this issue beautiful to read at points. Spider-Man & Wolverine #3 is a passable comic, especially if you aren’t looking for anything too challenging, but it can be so much more.

Spider-Man & Wolverine #3 Is Silly, Fun Action

Spider-Man & Wolverine #3 continues where the second issue left off, when Wolverine stabbed Spidey in the stomach. Even though the issue attempts to justify Logan’s action, it’s still a hard pill to swallow that he would just potentially fatally stab another hero, even in the heat of the moment. Peter is still undergoing his angst throughout the issue, unsure whether he should continue working with Logan or even kill him. Although Peter’s actions in the first two issues were somewhat justified, as the revelation that Logan may have killed his parents was still fresh. However, his continued hesitation to trust Logan and even wanting to kill him feels very out of character for Spider-Man. Despite Guggenheim’s many years writing Spider-Man for Brand New Day, the writer continues to falter when portraying the iconic web-slinger.

Meanwhile, Logan is given more nuance, with Guggenheim highlighting the character’s ongoing growth in the last few decades. The hero comes across as more sincere and vulnerable than he traditionally does, showing that Wolverine is truly a changed man. Spider-Man & Wolverine #3 is also aware that readers wouldn’t fully believe Logan killed Peter’s parents, sharing potential theories on how Wolverine could be innocent of the crime. The theories make the reveal that Logan killed the Parkers lose some weight, yet at least the creators are fully conscious of what fans would think.

From there, it is just an ongoing fight with some dinosaurs, Kraven the Hunter, and a new villain named Dreadshadow, who appears as if he stepped directly out of the 90s. Dreadshadow remained an enigma in the issue, only appearing to deliver some slices to the heroes. The villain isn’t presented with much personality, and he does not accomplish much in the comic. There’s still more story to tell with the character, but so far, he doesn’t make the strongest impression. With so many adversaries, the comic feels overcrowded and messy. The two main heroes remain left in the dark for most of the plot, meaning the whole story feels confusing. There’s no tangible connection between the events of the first two issues and the heroes’ adventures in the Savage Land, or how Dreadshadow is tied to everything. It feels more like a random detour, and given how quickly the heroes leave the area at the end of the issue, it highlights how unnecessary the Savage Land was.

Kaare Andrews’ pencils are dynamic and fluid, but feature some confusing panel arrangements. There’s a particular moment where Spider-Man unveils a hidden wall of web with dinosaurs behind it that is oddly structured. Nevertheless, I’ve always been a fan of Andrews’ odd body limbs and exaggerated body proportions. There’s an intentionality to Andrews’ artwork that elevates it from the ’90s trash art that plagued the decade. Andrews gives his drawings plenty of personality that overcomes any of the art’s shortcomings. Colorist Brian Reber keeps things pretty monotone and bland, shading the issue with warm colors like yellow. It works alright for the Savage Land setting, yet I wish Reber would use brighter colors to make everything pop.

The most frustrating thing about Spider-Man & Wolverine #3 is how safe it is. The comic doesn’t offer a challenging narrative about the heroes’ relationship and focuses more on delivering wild action. In fairness to the comic’s creator, it seems that Guggenheim and Andrews are upfront in what type of story they want to tell. It doesn’t seem as if they have great aspirations to make Spider-Man & Wolverine #3 any more than a fun action series with dinosaurs, which deserves some respect.

Rating: 3 out of 5

What did you think of Marc Guggenheim’s and Kaare Andrews’ Spider-Man & Wolverine #3? Let us know in the comments!