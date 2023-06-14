Spirit World #2 Review: DC's Newest Chinese Hero Gives a Jolt to the Dark Arts

Xanthe may still be a new character in the DC Universe, but their starring role in Spirit World #2 offers a much larger glimpse into their origin story. One of the biggest positives of the "Lazarus Planet" event was the diversification of DC Comics' universe with new characters entering the fray. The "We Are Legends" initiative brings readers Spirit World, a limited series that centers on the realm of the dead from Asian folklore. Toss in some well-known supporting characters like John Constantine and Batgirl (Cassandra Cain) and you have a magical adventure with a lot of twists and turns. We're only two issues in, but so far there is a lot to like and latch onto as a reader.

For starters, readers learn some valuable information regarding the protagonist, Xanthe. Previous issues and the Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate one-shot showed off Xanthe's powers and ability to travel between the Spirit World and the real world. What's unexpected and interesting is instead of Xanthe spending most of their time in the Spirit World, they discover their original family, and Cassandra Cain is the one stuck in the Spirit World. It's the typical "trading places" phenomenon, but it forces both characters outside of their comfort zones.

Plus, readers get to meet Xanthe's family! I liked how the family refers to Xanthe by their birth name in Mandarin, which we never learn since it's not written in English. We see how Xanthe died 15 years ago in a freak accident and the awkward reunion with their family. However, what came as another surprise was their mother's powers. But they serve to explain how Xanthe possesses their own abilities.

It's all fascinating to watch unfold, and the art is excellent. Between the quieter moments with Xanthe and Constantine, and the action sequences featuring the two traveling between the real world and Spirit World, there's a lot to enjoy. The side story with Cassandra and her two allies in the Spirit World could almost be a miniseries unto itself. Speaking of Constantine, he makes for a nice supporting character for Xanthe. They both share some similarities, so Constantine works as a mentor for them in an interesting fashion.

Hopefully, Xanthe sticks around once Spirit World wraps up. They fit right in with the mystical corner of DC Comics, and offer some much-needed Asian representation.

Published by DC Comics

On June 13, 2023

Written by Alyssa Wong

Art by Haining

Colors by Sebastian Cheng

Letters by Janice Chiang

Cover by Haining and Sebastian Cheng