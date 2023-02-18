Star Wars: Horror-Themed Tales From the Death Star Comic Announced

Star Wars hasn't shied away telling horror-themed stories having previously released the anthology comics Tales From Vader's Castle, Return to Vader's Castle, and Tales from the Rancor Pit. Another new version of this has appeared online, albeit without an official announcement, and reveals a different haunted location from that galaxy far, far away that will be the setting for some spooky stories, the Death Star. As found on the Penguin Randomhouse website, a hardcover collection titled Star Wars: Tales from the Death Star is set to be released later this year, hailing from writer Cavan Scott (Tales from the Rancor Pit, Star Wars: The High Republic) and featuring artwork by Eric Powell (The Goon), Soo Lee (DC/RWBY), Vincenzo Riccardi (Something Is Killing the Children), Ingo Roemling (Star Wars Adventures: Smuggler's Run), and Juan Samu (Marvel Action: Black Panther).

The description for the collection reads as follows: "'That's no moon...' Even scattered and destroyed, the ruins of the Death Star are a sinister place. From the destruction of Alderaan to the shadow of the Forest Moon, alien creatures, phantom star ships, deadly artifacts, and vengeful spirits all stalk the halls of the infamous space station, as writer Cavan Scott (Tales from the Rancor Pit, Star Wars: The High Republic) and an all-star team of artists (Eric Powell, Soo Lee, Vincenzo Riccardi, Ingo Roemling, & Juan Samu) reveal the hidden evils that lurked within charred remains of the ultimate firepower in the universe."

It's unclear if this series will start out as a monthly comic series from Marvel, as the Tales From Vader's Castle were in the past, or if it's exclusively a graphic novel collection.

Some of the previous stories published in the "Tales From" comics have veered into parody of notable horror motifs and characters, and even deep-cut pieces of Star Wars lore. Once a storyline focused on Christopher Lee's character Count Dooku, paying homage to his work as Dracula in the Hammer Films franchise. Another featured a riff on the Blair Witch Project and the Wickerman with the Ewoks from Endor, but featuring the Gorax as seen in the Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure television movie. Yet another was a parody on the Dawn of the Dead feature films, featuring droids in place of zombies.