Star Wars Just Went Back to This Outer Rim Planet (And No, It’s Not Tatooine)

For most of its existence, the Star Wars galaxy has been built around a handful of iconic locations. Worlds like Tatooine, Coruscant, and Hoth are as much a part of the saga as its heroes and villains. But with the expansion of the franchise into new storytelling mediums, from television to novels, there’s been a growing appreciation for the deep cuts— the planets that appear briefly in a single film or series and then fade into the background. Yet, some of these locations hold a surprising amount of untold history, and a recent Marvel comic has proven just that.

In the pages of Star Wars: Jedi Knights #6, written by Marc Guggenheim with art by Madibek Musabekov, readers are taken back to the pastoral Outer Rim world of Mina-Rau. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because the planet played a pivotal and tragic role in the second season of Star Wars: Andor. But instead of a quiet refuge for refugees and former Rebels, the comic gives a glimpse of the planet decades earlier, when it was the site of a tense Jedi murder mystery. This return to Mina-Rau is not just a clever piece of connective tissue; it’s an exercise in world-building that enriches both the prequel and early Rebellion eras by revealing the long, often violent, history of a world that was once a quiet agricultural hub.

Before the Empire Came to Mina-Rau, the Jedi Visited

The Mina-Rau seen in Andor is a world defined by the tyranny of the Galactic Empire. Its fields of golden grain are a facade for a desperate, undocumented population living under constant fear of Imperial inspection. For characters like Bix Caleen and Brasso, it represents a fragile, temporary peace— a place to hide from the Empire’s reach. The planet is shown as a somber, beautiful prison; a place of last resorts.

Star Wars: Jedi Knights #6, however, turns this idea on its head. The arc on Mina-Rau is a murder mystery set decades before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The story follows a Jedi Master, Fondar Etzis, who is found dead on Mina-Rau, and a trio of fan-favorite Jedi— Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, and Aayla Secura— are sent to investigate. The choice to use Mina-Rau as a backdrop for Etzis’ murder is important because it shows a time when the planet wasn’t just a cog in the Imperial machine, but a functioning, prosperous world with its own local governance and problems.

The Jedi’s presence is not one of oppression, but of investigation and justice. This is a glaring difference from what is seen in Andor with the destructive legacy of the Empire, which systematically drains life and freedom from every world it touches. The peaceful, pre-Imperial Mina-Rau seen in the comic becomes a tragic reminder of what was lost. The story isn’t just a fascinating standalone story— it’s a powerful statement about the Star Wars universe as a whole, showing that even the most obscure locations have a history, and that the events of the original trilogy and its prequels were the result of a slow, creeping darkness that had been building for years.

A Duel in the Fields Reflects a Timeless Star Wars Theme

Beyond its connection to Andor, Star Wars: Jedi Knights #6 tells a thrilling, self-contained story that stands on its own merits. The central conflict of the issue is a tense duel between Qui-Gon Jinn and a mysterious assassin who has been present since issue #1, Corlis Rath. The confrontation, which takes place in the middle of the massive harvesting machines of Mina-Rau, is a stunning piece of action. The duel is more than just a fight; it’s a thematic clash of the timeless struggle between the light and dark sides of the Force.

Qui-Gon, ever the maverick and in tune with the Living Force, relies on his instincts and trusts his gut. His two companions, Mace Windu and Aayla Secura, are more concerned with the rigid rules and traditions of the Jedi Council, which blinds them to the true nature of the threat. This difference in philosophy is what has always made Qui-Gon such a compelling character in Star Wars as a whole, and what sets him apart from the rest of the Jedi Council. The duel itself is a beautifully choreographed dance of lightsaber blades against the backdrop of a working farm, proving that an action sequence doesn’t need to be set on a desert planet or in the vacuum of space to be memorable.

The issue’s climax is not just about who wins the fight, but about Qui-Gon’s unshakable belief in the Force and his willingness to go against the grain of the Jedi Order to uncover the truth. It’s a key moment for Qui-Gon that helps explain why he was a Jedi Master, but not on the council, and why he was so vital in the grand scheme of the saga. The issue leaves the reader on the edge of their seat, eager to see how a character whose fate we already know will survive this brush with death. This masterful storytelling is a testament to how even the smallest tales in Star Wars can enrich the overall lore.