Star Wars Celebration Panels Might Confirm First Looks at Major New Projects

Star Wars Celebration Japan, which takes place April 18th-20th, is quickly approaching, and now fans know some of the main panels that will be held during the event. The official Star Wars Celebration website has been updated with a page detailing panel reservations, which allow attendees to reserve their seats for select panels that will be held on the Galaxy Stage and Twin Suns Stage. These four panels cover upcoming Star Wars movie and TV projects. The Mandalorian & Grogu panel takes place on April 18th; the panels for Andor Season 2 and Ahsoka Season 2 are on April 19th; and a Star Wars: Visions Season 3 panel happens on April 20th.

Panel reservations will be open from Tuesday, March 25th to Tuesday, April 8th. Attendees are only allowed to place one reservation per day, which means they will have to choose between the Andor and Ahsoka panels.

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the first new Star Wars movie released since 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 22, 2026. Even though the release date is so far away, The Mandalorian & Grogu reportedly wrapped filming in October 2024. The likes of Jeremy Allen White and Sigourney Weaver are among the cast.

Andor Season 2, the final season of the acclaimed drama, arrives on Disney+ this April. Lucasfilm recently unveiled the first Andor Season 2 trailer, which raised eyebrows due to its atypical music choice. Ahsoka Season 2 currently does not have a release date, but the expectation is that it will begin production in April. Game of Thrones star Rory McCann recently joined the Ahsoka cast, replacing the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll.

The Andor panel is happening two days before the show’s premiere, so even if attendees get to see the first few episodes early, the general public won’t have to wait long to see them. The bigger questions are what will be shown at the Mandalorian & Grogu and Ahsoka panels, and if anything there will be officially released. There will almost definitely be some Mandalorian & Grogu footage screened for the audience, but it might be too early for a proper teaser trailer. The film is still over a year away from its release, so there’s no rush for Lucasfilm to begin the marketing. Then again, the first teaser for Star Wars: The Force Awakens arrived 13 months before its theatrical premiere; with The Mandalorian & Grogu marking the end of another Star Wars movie hiatus, perhaps the studio will drum up some excitement early by giving fans around the world a glimpse of what Favreau has in store. At the very least, there will hopefully be confirmation about who White and Weaver are playing.

Ahsoka Season 2 is coincidentally in a similar position to Season 1; when Star Wars Celebration Anaheim took place in spring 2022, the first season had only just begun filming, so an official trailer wasn’t close to being ready. That said, Dave Filoni did bring snippets of very early footage, which served as the reveal of live-action Sabine Wren. Lucasfilm could follow that blueprint this time around. Considering Ahsoka Season 2 actually does start filming in a couple of months, it’ll be much too soon for any footage to (officially) be released online. However, fans might learn information regarding Season 2’s storyline and a possible release window.