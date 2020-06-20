Star Wars: Luke Skywalker Will Wield a Yellow Lightsaber

✖

Luke Skywalker is wielding a new shade of lightsaber in Marvel's ongoing Star Wars series. Initially announced in February, Marvel included Star Wars #6 in its September 2020 solicitations. Charles Soule writes the issue, with art by Jesus Saiz. R.B. Silva's cover depicts Luke Skywalker with a yellow-bladed lightsaber raised over his head. The current iteration of Marvel's Star Wars series occurs after The Empire Strikes Back when Luke lost his father's lightsaber at Cloud City. Luke continues to search for the weapon, but it seems he may find something else. The Star Wars #6 solicitation teases that "The galaxy needs Luke Skywalker. And a Jedi needs a weapon!"

Star Wars fans know that Luke eventually replaces Anakin Skywalker's blue-blade lightsaber with a green-bladed lightsaber of his own making, as seen in Return of the Jedi. Star Wars #6 suggests that Luke had another lightsaber in between, though for how long remains unclear.

The yellow blade is rare and significant in Star Wars mythology. Rey wields one at the Skywalker saga's end in The Rise of Skywalker. Before then, the Jedi Temple Guard, tasked with defending Jedi history, used lightsaber pikes, dual-bladed weapons of that rare hue.

Whether Luke builds this lightsaber for himself or finds it in some Jedi ruins or elsewhere remains to be seen. Star Wars #6 goes on sale in comic book stores and through digital storefronts in September.

(Photo: R.B. Silva, Marvel Entertainment)

STAR WARS #6

CHARLES SOULE (W) • JESÚS SAIZ (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

Yellow Lightsaber Action Figure Variant Cover

by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER – Order using MAR201072

Empire Strikes Back Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE – Order using MAR201071

THE PATH TO JEDI WISDOM…OR A DEADLY TRAP OF THE DARK SIDE?

• THE FORCE led LUKE SKYWALKER to someone who can provide him with great insight into the path to JEDI wisdom…

• But their meeting will change Skywalker FOREVER. Luke thought his duel against his father, Darth Vader, was the ultimate test. But Luke's trials have only just begun.

• The galaxy needs Luke Skywalker. And a Jedi needs a weapon!

• Meanwhile, Vader continues his search for his long-lost son, and the REBEL ALLIANCE finds itself on the verge of losing all hope.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using MAR201070

Star Wars ©️ Lucasfilm Ltd. & T.M. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are ©️ 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

