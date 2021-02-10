New Stargirl One-Shot From Geoff Johns to Debut in May

✖

Stargirl is going on a Spring Break adventure -- at least on the pages of DC Comics. DC has announced a new one-shot Stargirl adventure from writer Geoff Johns and artist Todd Nauck on sale May 4th which will see Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl head off with her stepfather Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E. but this excursion isn't taking them to the beach. Instead, they're teaming up with the Seven Soldiers of Victory in Stargirl Spring Break Special #1.

"Courtney Whitmore’s spring break plans aren’t like your average high schooler’s. Instead of hanging out with friends, she’s heading out on an adventure with her stepfather, Pat Dugan, a.k.a. S.T.R.I.P.E., and teaming up with his former team, the Seven Soldiers of Victory! The soldiers are forced to reunite again to unearth the secret eighth soldier of victory, but what other secrets lay buried, and what does it all mean for Courtney’s future as Stargirl?" DC's official description of the upcoming title reads.

The 48-page one-shot is also described as a fast-paced, fun adventure for fans of Stargirl and Golden Age heroes alike. It goes on sale May 4th for $5.99 and a card stock variant cover by Mike McKone is also available for $6.99.

This isn't the only new Stargirl story fans of the Cosmic Staff wielding heroine are getting, either. Johns and Nauck also have a Stargirl story coming up in Infinite Frontier #0. Infinite Frontier hits stores on March 2nd, 2021, and will retail for $5.99 and $6.99 for the card stock variant.

Courtney Whitmore was originally created by Jones along with Lee Moder and was inspired by Johns' late sister, also named Courtney. The character made her DC Comics debut in 1999's Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. #1. A live-action Stargirl series debuted on DC Universe and The CW last year and stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney. Season 2 of the series is currently in production and is set to arrive on The CW later this year.

Stargirl Spring Break Special #1 from Johns and Nauck goes on sale at comic book stores and participating digital retailers on May 4th.

