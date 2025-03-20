Stephen King Meets The Twilight Zone in Image Comics’ New Series News from the Fallout (Exclusive)

Play video

Image Comics is already having a pretty stellar 2025, and that trend looks to continue with their Sci-fi horror series News from the Fallout. The new series features the talented team of writer Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, Ultimate Wolverine), artist Jeffrey Alan Love (The Last Battle At The End Of The World, The Thousand Demon Tree), and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and is perfect for fans of Stephen King, The Twilight Zone, and The Outer Limits. We’ve got your exclusive first look at the new series as well, which you can find in the images below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

News from the Fallout is set in Nevada in 1962, where a nuclear bomb test has gone awry and subsequently caused a dangerous contaminant to be released into the atmosphere. As you can see in the preview, the artwork of the series leans into that already weighty premise, featuring an ashy black-and-white aesthetic that pulls you into the unsettling state of things.

There’s even an almost Silent Hill-style static to certain pages, with Image comparing it to watching a staticky science fiction film from the 60s. In the series, fans will meet a cast of colorful characters at the nearby diner (Atomic Alley) as they are attacked by any number of horrors that were unleashed by the atomic blast from the secret military facility.

They will even meet a defector from the secret army base named Private Otis Fallows, and as he deals with some hostility from the group, he is also helping them make their way to what is supposed to be a safe haven in Las Vegas. Whether or not that’s the case remains to be seen, but you can check out the full preview of the new series above and below.

“News from the Fallout is a long-gestating project that I’ve been chipping away at for years,” said Condon. “To know that it’s finally coming to life thanks to the incredible Jeffrey Alan Love, who has brought his profoundly unique style of art to this project, is nothing short of amazing. I’m thrilled to work with both Jeff and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou on this book and I hope that readers are ready for a thrill-packed ride that is unlike any other book you’re likely to find on the shelves of your local comic shop.”

Added Love: “Working with Chris has been wonderful, as he has such a unique personal voice in his writing. Sometimes as an artist working with others I feel like I’m in a cover band, singing someone else’s song, but this collaboration with Chris has been different. It has felt like both our voices have been amplified by the other.”

News from the Fallout #1 will feature covers by Love and Jacob Phillips, and the first issue will hit comic stores on June 25th.

Are you excited for News from the Fallout?