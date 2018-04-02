Exclusive Reveal: Steven Universe Official Coloring Book Announced

Steven Universe is coming to the world of coloring books!

Dark Horse and Cartoon Network are teaming up for the Steven Universe Coloring Book Volume 1. Fans will find themselves in Beach City with all the beloved characters they know and love from the series. The book will feature 45 original black-and-white illustrations from artist like Gale Galligan, Coleman Engle, Aatmaja Pandya, Constanza Yovaniniz, and Rica Diaz.

Fans will also find plenty of memorable moments from the show, including Ruby and Sapphire’s first meeting, Stevonnie and Jasper’s showdown, and Lars of the Stars.

You can check out the cover of the new coloring book in the gallery below.

Based on Cartoon Network’s Emmy-nominated animated series, Steven Universe revolves around Steven, the “little brother” to a team of magical aliens—the Crystal Gems—who defend the planet Earth. Steven is the son of the Crystal Gems’ late leader Rose Quartz and aging aspiring rock star Mr. Universe. Steven belongs everywhere and nowhere: he has inherited his mother’s Gem and her magical powers, but also his father’s humanity and charm.

Steven Universe was created by Emmy and Annie Award-nominated writer and New York Times bestselling author Rebecca Sugar and is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

The show is a slice-of-life action comedy that follows Steven as he attempts to bridge the gap between the sci-fi fantasy world of Gems and the cozy, funny, simple-yet-extraordinarily-complicated world of human beings.

The Steven Universe Coloring Book Volume 1 goes on sale September 26, 2018, and is available for preorder on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop for $14.99.