One of Superman’s Deadliest Enemies Just Got Even More Dangerous

Superman is one of the strongest superheroes of all time, and so it stands to reason that any copies of him will be at least somewhat as near as powerful as he is. This includes Bizarro. Bizarro is the imperfect clone of Superman made when the Man of Steel was hit by a duplicator ray that specifically created mangled clones of whatever was in its path. Bizarro has always been one of Superman’s most dangerous enemies, being nearly as strong and having inversions of his other powers. But Bizarro was always held back by his utter lack of intelligence. Unfortunately for perhaps the entire universe, that has now hcanged as Bizarro just gained an intelligence and control over himself that makes him at least normal, and a normal Bizarro with all his power is easily one of the deadliest people in the entire DC Universe. And he’s not alone.

Trapped on Bizarro World

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #41 opens with Robin on the run from an army of Bizarros. He is thankfully saved by the timely arrival of both Batman and Superman, but even the World’s Finest Trio are outnumbered and outgunned by a raging parade of Superman knock-offs. As they flee, Batman explains that the Dynamic Duo were visiting Clark’s Fortress of Solitude when a portal opened and swallowed the three of them, with Robin not noticing because he was distracted by checking out some of Superman’s weird keepsakes. They were separated and spread all over the planet, which isn’t Earth, but was in fact Bizarro World, the square planet made by Superman so Bizarro Number One and the other Bizarros he made could have a place to feel at home. They have no idea who brought them here, but the Bizarros are out for blood.

The three decide to lay low and think of a plan, but Superman uses his enhanced senses to scope out the nearby area, and finds it in utter chaos. Bizarros are attacking one another in the streets, and the weird part is that some of them aren’t laughing as they get attacked, as they should, but are weeping and running in fear. The trio head out to save the ones being attacked, and find the ones being targeted are Bizarros that aren’t acting or talking backwards. A Bizarro Jimmy Olsen tells them that some kind of plague has come to Bizarro World, giving the infected sentience like the average person, as opposed to the twisted backwards thoughts Bizarros should have. It’s spreading across the entire planet, and since the uninfected Bizarros do the exact opposite of what they should, they charge right at the infected to try and contract the disease. Add on to that how being “perfect” is a crime on Bizarro World, and you have a population that is tearing itself apart at the seams.

Batman, Robin, and Superman figure that whoever brought them here wants them to deal with this plague, but have to go on the run once again as a hoard of Bizarro Supermen rush them. Batman tells Clark to head to space to find the one thing that can stop them, while Robin and him get the duplicator ray fired up. Superman says that this is a one in a million chance, but heads to space while Batman explains the plan to a very confused Robin. Bizarros are immune to Green Kryptonite, but have a major weakness to Blue Kryptonite, which can only be made by tossing Green K in front of the duplicator ray. The Dynamic Duo finds the ray out in the open, while Superman almost kills himself to launch a Green K chunk in front of the ray, which scares off the Bizarros.

An Unlikely Partnership

One thing that bothers the heroes above all else is that they haven’t seen Bizarro Number One at all. Superman sees that he’s not in his Fortress of Multitudes, but spies him in this world’s Batcave, which is fit with neon welcome signs and all. They three head over, and find not just Bizarro Number One, but Batzarro with him. Square World’s Worst are waiting for the trio, and not only that, but both have been infected with this strange plague. The two villains welcome the heroes with far too much class for Bizarros, and from the look of things, they aren’t going to attack them outright. Given that they’re likely the ones that opened the portal, it could very well mean that they want to team up with the World’s Finest, which is something that nobody ever saw coming.

Bizarro Number One and Batzarro having all of their counterparts’ intelligence is very, very dangerous. Number One already had incredible powers, and Batzarro’s limited intellect is the only thing stopping him from being actually competent. A whole planet worth of Bizarros that can actually think clearly is one of the deadliest things that could happen to the universe, and we just have to hope that the World’s Finest can solve this problem fast.

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #41 is on sale now!