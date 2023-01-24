Action Comics #1051 is finally here and fans can't get enough of one spicy reference to Superman's Future State era. While looking around for some board games, Jon Kent stumbles upon something he didn't expect to see in his parents' closet. Namely, the costume that Superman wore back in Future State: Worlds of War. If you can think back, The Man of Steel was basically that nickname made literal as all he had was a cape and the El Family Crest across his bare chest. The logo and his cape were held in place by…chains… and you can infer what it's doing in the bedroom closet for yourself! Needless to say, a lot of Superman fans have been refreshed by the new direction for the series. Check out some of the best jokes around the nod down below!

In the newest Superman story, the family is beginning a new era: "Action Comics #1051 begins a new format for DC's most action-packed title, offering not one, not two, but three epic adventures of Superman and the entire Super-Family! Following the bombshell events of Action Comics #1050, the world's relationship with Superman is forever changed, the upper limits of his supercharged powers have yet to be reached, and the House of El's transformation of Metropolis, led by Steel, has begun," DC says. "But Lex Luthor has found the perfect instrument with which to undo everything Superman is working to achieve: Metallo, whose hatred of Superman is matched only by his hatred for Luthor himself."

"Then, in "Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising," Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks return to tell the tale of young Jon Kent on the farm with his parents, learning about his abilities, coming of age…and battling the Doombreaker?! And finally, Power Girl returns in part one of a three-part story spinning out of Lazarus Planet! This issue marks the first appearance of new characters, new costumes, and a new era of Action Comics! It all starts here!"

