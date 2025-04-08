Here’s When a New Superman Trailer Could Arrive (And It’s Soon)

Look up: a new Superman trailer will be here faster than a speeding bullet. Ever since DC dropped the first teaser trailer in December, fans have waited to catch another glimpse of the Man of Steel before the DC Studios movie officially opens on July 11. An almost five-minute sneak peek that recently screened at CinemaCon and in front of A Minecraft Movie has since made its way online — showing everything from roughhousing Superdog Krypto and Superman’s Fortress of Solitude to Alan Tudyk-voiced robots — but what we haven’t seen is a full trailer.

That could change as soon as April 18: Superman Day, which recognizes Superman’s first appearance in 1938’s Action Comics #1. Not only does that date mark the official start of DC Comics’ Summer of Superman publishing initiative, but it coincides with opening day of Sinners, Warner Bros.’ original vampire thriller reuniting filmmaker Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) and star Michael B. Jordan (Creed).

.@JimLee and I saw the original Superman in the same theater where we grew up in St Louis. Share your #Superman story in the comments and join us in celebrating #SupermanDay on April 18th

(and grab your S-Shield tee @DCOfficial Shop!) pic.twitter.com/AAEix1ccbi — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2025

DC bosses James Gunn, co-chairman and CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, and Jim Lee, chief creative officer and publisher of DC Comics, also appeared together to promote Superman and Superman Day in a new video (watch it above).

Here’s the logline: “In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.”

David Corenswet (Twisters) stars as Clark Kent/Superman opposite Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies) as Lex Luthor.

The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind) as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan (Gotham) as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion (The Suicide Squad) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced (The Last of Us) as Hawkgirl, and María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys) as The Engineer, Skyler Gisondo (The Amazing Spider-Man) as Jimmy Olsen, with Alan Tudyk (Andor) as Robot 4, Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White, and Frank Grillo (Creature Commandos) as Rick Flag Sr.

Written and directed by Gunn, DC Studios’ Superman soars into theaters on July 11.