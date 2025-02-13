7 Essential Lois Lane Comics to Read Before Superman

Most comic book characters are celebrated for their superpowersm, but not Lois Lane. No, she’s the rare exception. While it’s true that many casual fans will know Lois as Superman’s girlfriend, true fans know that there’s so much more to her than just being the girlfriend or wife of the Big Blue Boy Scout. She’s a fearless journalist for the Daily Planet and has a commitment to truth, justice, and the American Way that’s every bit as strong as Superman’s. In fact, she debuted at the same time as Superman, in 1938’s Action Comics #1, and has since proven herself more than willing to dive into the action to get the story, even if it means the world is about to end. Over the years and decades, her character has evolved from the stereotypical “damsel in distress” to the courageous reporter we know today. She’s even headlined numerous stories in and around the world of Superman, proving that she’s more than just a side character.

And just like in the comics, her portrayal onscreen has changed, as well. Rachel Brosnahan will be playing her in James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman. If you’re looking for a good introduction to her character before the film’s release, start here.

Superman Family Adventures #1-12

Superman Family Adventures is a 12-issue series that chronicles the hectic lives of Superman, Lois, Supergirl, Superboy, and other related characters. This is an all-ages comic book series that takes place outside of mainstream DC canon, so it makes for a great way to dip into the world of Clark Kent and Lois Lane that’s unburdened by decades of confusing continuity.

What makes this series so great is how it portrays Lois as an integral part of Superman’s world. She’s characterized by her confidence, competence, intelligence, and ability to handle the chaotic and often absurd challenges that come with being married to the Man of Steel.

Superwoman #1-18

Following the death of pre-Flashpoint Superman (yes, we know, DC timelines are confusing), Lois inherits his powers and becomes Superwoman, teaming up with Lana Lang, who’s also gained superhuman powers. The two must learn how to navigate the use of their abilities while dealing with emerging threats like Lex Luthor and Ultra Woman.

Lois is already an exemplary human being, so it was a breath of fresh air to finally see her with the abilities of Superman and see her humanity remain intact. Her partnership with Lana is terrific, as well, proving that the women in Superman’s life are just as complex and rich with emotional depth as he is.

Superman: Lois and Clark #1-8

This miniseries chronicles the pre-Flashpoint versions of Superman, Lois Lane, and their son Jonathan Kent as they navigate the post-Flashpoint universe (again with these pesky timelines). Lois is still a journalist, but she exposes corruption under an alias as “Author X.” But it’s only a matter of time before Lois and her superpowered family will be thrust into the spotlight.

Lois is justifiably lauded for her skills as a hard-nosed reporter, but too often we forget that she’s also a caring human being. This series explores the challenges she faces trying to balance her life as a journalist and that of a devoted mother and wife.

Lois Lane, Vol. 1 #1-2

Lois Lane finally headlines her own series, and while it’s just a miniseries, it more than proves she’s capable of carrying a book on her own. This comic follows a particularly dangerous story that Lois is working on that involves corruption and human trafficking. But the more she follows the story, the more danger she finds herself in.

This two-issue series is a terrific departure from other Lois-centric stories, as this one is largely devoid of superpowers. It’s a grounded, gritty depiction of how risky the life of a reporter can be, and it perfectly showcases Lois’ courage and determination when it comes to upholding justice.

Flashpoint: Lois Lane and the Resistance #1-3

This is one of the many Flashpoint crossover tie-ins, and also one of the better ones. During this timeline, the Atlanteans are at war with the Amazonians, with the fate of human beings caught in the middle. Lois Lane, despite her lack of superpowers, uses her strategic and leadership skills to galvanize a resistance force to protect humanity.

The Flashpoint timeline was a dark one for the inhabitants of the DC universe. However, this story perfectly demonstrates how Lois’ wit and courage can be a shining light, even when it seems like the odds are against the world.

Lois Lane, Vol. 2 #1-12

We follow Lois Lane as she uses her investigative skills to uncover a massive conspiracy that stretches across the DC universe. She must contend with political enemies as well as even more clandestine efforts to thwart her mission.

Even without superpowers, Lois’ life as a reporter makes for some amazing reading. What this noirish story lacks in over-the-top action, it more than makes up for with suspense. Lois’ story ratchets up the tension with every shocking revelation. This is perfect for those on the lookout for something a little more grounded.

Event Leviathan #1-6

A mysterious new version of the secret organization Leviathan has emerged and is systematically dismantling such intelligence agencies as the DEO, ARGUS, and Checkmate. DC’s biggest heroes are struggling to uncover what this growing new threat is up to, prompting Batman to assemble a team of the best investigative minds on the planet, including The Question, Plastic Man, Manhunter – and Lois Lane, of course.

Written by Brian Michael Bendis, Event Leviathan is a terrific blend of espionage, mystery, and superhero action. And even though Lois is surrounded by superpowered individuals, her impressive mind is every bit a superpower as flying or enhanced strength. Even among the fights and explosions, Lois’ smarts and dogged persistence keep the story grounded and relatable.

Are there any other classic Lois Lane comics you’d recommend? Sound off in the comments below!