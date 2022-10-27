Check Out This Preview of Sweet Valley Twins #1: Best Friends

The first in a series of graphic novels collecting Francine Pascal's best-selling series Sweet Valley Twins is launching next week from Random House Graphic, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of the book, titled Sweet Valley Twins #1: Best Friends. The graphic novel is written by Nicole Andelfinger, and drawn by Claudia Aguirre, and is set to debut in bookstores and online on November 1. It adapts the first novel in the series, which has the same title as the graphic novel and was first released in 1986. The stories center on twins Elizabeth and Jessica from Sweet Valley, California, and their navigation of friendship, school, crushes, and more.

The graphic novels will be available simultaneously in hardcover and trade paperback formats. The second book in the series, Sweet Valley Twins #2: Teacher's Pet, will be published in 2023.

"One of the big updates we did with this comic is update the tech throughout it," Andelfinger told ComicBook.com in a statement. "You'll notice our twins have cell phones now — limited plans, of course! But also, as someone who distinctly remembers getting their first cell phone, it was a big deal to be able to call up a friend, though admittedly, it had to wait until after 9pm when minutes were free!"

The pages below is a dynamic and energetic sequence that helps kick off the story, and it gives a sense of character, because while the two leads may be identical twins, they aren't always on the same page.

"This is one of my favorite opening scenes because you get a sense for Elizabeth and Jessica's differences here, in a major way," Andelfinger said. "Elizabeth's neat and quiet versus Jessica's messy and loud features pretty heavily throughout this book for good reason; and fans of the book will definitely remember this detail from the series! What can I say? Claudia killed this scene!"

"I have such great love for Sweet Valley and all the amazing adventures I've been able to take Jessica and Elizabeth on. And now graphic novels are our newest adventure," Sweet Valley Twins creator Francine Pascal said when the books were announced. "It is so much fun seeing my characters practically alive! Nicole and Claudia have done an amazing job, and I'm very excited to work with them."

You can see the preview pages below.