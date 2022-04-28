Sweet Valley Twins Series Getting Graphic Novel Adaptation

✖

The much loved and iconic Sweet Valley Twins book series is getting a makeover. On Tuesday, Random House announced that the bestselling Sweet Valley Twins novel series is being adapted into graphic novel form by Random House Graphics, an imprint of Random House Children's Books. The graphic novel line will launch with an adaptation of Sweet Valley Twins #1 Best Friends, the first book in the original series published in 1986.

Writer Nicole Andelfinger (Lumberjanes: A Midsummer Night's Scheme) and artist Claudia Aguirre (Lost on Planet Earth) will be the creative team behind the adaptations. Sweet Valley Twins #1 Best Friends is scheduled to be released on November 1st and will be available in both trade paperback and hardcover formats. The second book, Teacher's Pet, will be published in 2023.

"I have such great love for Sweet Valley and all the amazing adventures I've been able to take Jessica and Elizabeth on," series creator Francine Pascal said in a statement. "And now graphic novels are our newest adventure. It is so much fun seeing my characters practically alive! Nicole and Claudia have done an amazing job, and I'm very excited to work with them."

In Sweet Valley Twins #1 Best Friends, "Jessica and Elizabeth are ready to take on middle school . . . but are they ready to take on each other? Jessica and Elizabeth have always been inseparable, but starting middle school means a chance for new beginnings. Elizabeth is excited to organize a school newspaper, but Jessica is more interested in joining the exclusive Unicorn Club. Middle school is hard enough, but with these twins each dealing with becoming their own person, will they be able to stay friends?"

"I remember absolutely devouring Sweet Valley Twins as a preteen and felt like I couldn't get enough of the drama, the shenanigans, and of course the sisters ultimately having each other's backs," Andelfinger said. "Being able to take the twins into the modern age has been an absolute joy. I can't wait for a new generation of preteens to fall in love with Jessica, Elizabeth, and their friends."

The graphic novel adaptation of Sweet Valley Twins is just the latest in Sweet Valley news. Late last year a Sweet Valley High series was announced to be in the works at The CW. An adaptation of Pascal's Sweet Valley High novels, the series is being developed by Josh Schwarz and Stephanie Savage who previously turned the Gossip Girl books into a hit television series. Ashley Wigfield will write the adaptation. No additional news on the series has been shared at this time.

Sweet Valley Twins #1 Best Friends will go on sale November 1st.