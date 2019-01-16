Preview: No Wall Can Protect You In ‘Sword Daughter’ #6

Sword Daughter never skimps on the brutal action, and there’s plenty more to see in our exclusive preview of Dark Horse Comics‘ Sword Daughter #6.

The new issue features action on two fronts, with Dag taking on all comers with his trusty sword, and those brave enough to face him are falling brutally and swiftly, despite the steep numbers advantage they hold over him. Meanwhile his daughter Elsbeth takes a different approach and goes for fire and range, not letting walls stand in her way between her and her prey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The tactic works too, and despite someone bringing the fight to her, she doesn’t miss a step, leaving plenty of bodies in her wake.

Sword Daughter #6 is written by Brian Wood and drawn by Mack Chater with colors by Jose Villarrubia and a cover by Ben Oliver. The official description is located below.

“The Forty Swords catch up to Dag and Elsbeth, and a battle is fought on two fronts: the father fights for his daughter’s future, and an old mans freedom is paid for in blood.”

If you aren’t familiar with Sword Daughter, you can check out the description to issue #1 below.

“The Forty Swords came at night and murdered the entire village, save for two people: the infant Elsbeth and her grief-stricken father, Dag. Setting off on a revenge quest that will span the width of Viking Age Europe, they find the key to repairing their damaged relationship lies in the swords they carry. Created by Brian Wood (Northlanders, The Massive, DMZ) and Mack Chater (Briggs Land, Lazarus), Sword Daughter is a visually stunning, emotionally poignant story of parental guilt and acceptance of loss.”

Sword Daughter #6 hits comic stores on February 6th, and you can check out the exclusive preview in the next slides.

Bring It On

First Blood

No Number Is Too Much

Fire Bringer

No Walls Can Protect You

One Last Stand

Never Had A Chance