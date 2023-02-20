Take A Look Inside of Joe Kelly & Ken Niimura's Immortal Sergeant #2 (Exclusive)

Man of Action Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look inside of Wednesday's Immortal Sergeant #2, coming from Image Comics, writer Joe Kelly, and artist Ken Niimura. In the issue, readers get to meet Sarge's son and his family.

In Immortal Sergeant, Det. Sgt. Jim Sargent does not want to retire. He does not want a gold goddamn watch. He's a cop and will be until Satan's balls freeze off! But the state says different, and seventy-five year old Sergeant Sargent (He's heard the jokes... just call him Sarge.) will hand in his badge and gun. However, the night before his retirement dinner, fate offers Sarge a surprise.. Michael, Sarge's emotionally scarred, video game designing son, has trucked the whole family in for dad's retirement and refuses to let the old man be.

"Issue one gave a pretty detailed picture of Sarge, like him or hate him, so it's time to round out the cast," Kelly told ComicBook.com. "Issue two introduces Michael, Sarge's son who's also a strange, illustrated combo of myself and Ken. (Ken's good looks, my neuroses!) Michael is a video game designer who's career hasn't quite taken off yet, so he's supported by his wife, Val, an attorney. They are a loving couple, but things get strained whenever they have to deal with Michael's family – especially Sarge."

In Immortal Sergeant, Kelly and Niimura, who previously collaborated on I Kill Giants, reunite for a new, creator-owned adventure. The pair are kind of a dream team, with Kelly's work in Big Two comics and on television making him a household name for superhero and animation fans, while Niimura's work has been translated into 12 different languages and earned him an Eisner Award in 2018 -- the same year a feature film version of I Kill Giants, with a screenplay by Kelly, debuted starring Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar star Zoe Saldana.

You can check out the preview pages and solidication text for Immortal Sergeant #2 below.

IMMORTAL SERGEANT #2

ARRIVING: FEBRUARY 22, 2023

I KILL GIANTS storytellers JOE KELLY & KEN NIIMURA return to yank on your heartstrings with IMMORTAL SERGEANT!



Michael and the family arrive to celebrate Sarge's retirement. A parade of familial dysfunction heavy drinking inappropriate behavior and dinnertime crime stories ensues. Let the masterclass in bad parenting begin!