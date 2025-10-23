Donatello and Metalhead Deliver Epic Team-Up in Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles First Look Preview (Exclusive)

The Heroes in a Half Shell of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back for more adventures in IDW Publishing’s Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but the Turtles aren’t the only ones along for the ride. Several longtime franchise allies and villains are also returning, including everyone’s favorite robotic Turtle, Metalhead, and we’ve got your first look at the big team-up between Donatello and Metalhead in a new preview from Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 right here!

As you can see from the issue’s cover, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 will feature Donatello and Metalhead hanging out at Robotics camp, which is pretty much Donnie’s dream vacation. Unfortunately, the fun trip turns to chaos as Donnie finds himself in the sights of Bishop and her Mechazoids, and Donnie finds himself with his shell against the wall in a battle for survival.

That includes a dazzling race turned chase sequence as Donatello looks to get to the finish line, only to find himself cut off by his Mechazoid pursuer. Things don’t look so great for Donnie, but if the cover is any indication, his robot buddy will hopefully have a chance to even the odds.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 is written by Mikey Levitt and features artwork by Louie Joyce. The issue is available for pre-order now until October 27th, and the issue will go on sale on December 10th. You can check out the official description for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 below.

“Stick around for the second issue of this new story from the hit TV show Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Robotics camp is so cool that Donnie never wants to leave, and he couldn’t if he wanted to…because Bishop has other plans for him and Metalhead. She’s using the summer camp as a front to steal Donnie’s technology for her Mechazoid army. Will Donnie unravel the plot or will his big-brain ego blind him to the danger?”

Levitt has worked on both the show and the comics, and if you love the show, Levitt teased that you are probably going to love how the comic series weaves in several characters, including some that may have previously said goodbye.

“TMNT comics are so iconic, so to have this opportunity to create a new iteration is a dream come true,” Levitt said. “Now having written for the show and comics, there are so many exciting paths within this world we can send the characters, and I think the fans will love where we go this time! I don’t want to reveal too much, but if you’re a fan of the robot characters throughout Turtles’ history, you may want to buy yourself a copy when these come out! One more thing I’ll tease: Not every villain we’ve said goodbye to is truly gone…”

Joyce called the series “an absolute dream” and is having a blast bringing these characters and their world to life. “The style and aesthetic of this latest generation of Turtles is so unique and fun! I’m having a blast exploring and expanding on it through my own art and storytelling. Humor, heart, action! It’s all happening on these pages, in that perfect TMNT way,” Joyce said.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 is in comic stores now, and issue #2 hits comic stores on December 10th.

