The Batman Writer Mattson Tomlin and Lee Bermejo Team for Time-Traveling Assassin Series

BOOM! Studios is the home of a new original series from The Batman screenwriter Mattson Tomlin and DC artist Lee Bermejo. A Vicious Circle is a new three-issue miniseries launching in December that features time-traveling, an assassin, violence, and revenge. Along with co-writing the script for The Batman 2, Tomlin is also the screenwriter of the Netflix superhero movie Project Power starring Jamie Foxx, the showrunner of Netflix's anime series based on The Terminator, and is writing the screenplay for Netflix starring Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR, which is based on a BOOM! Studios series. Lee Bermejo is known for his art in Batman: Damned and Joker for DC, and will switch up his art style to match the different time periods that A Vicious Circle explores.

"Lee Bermejo is an artist of the highest caliber and getting to partner with him as we push each other into the vortex of involuntary time travel has been a uniquely satisfying experience," said Tomlin. "I'm very excited for you to join us on this journey that unpacks the good, the evil, and the vicious meaning of life."

"A Vicious Circle is a passion project and the most deliciously challenging thing I've done in my career thus far. This is thanks to the collaboration with Mattson, whose gift of being able to bring intimacy and subtle nuance to epic genre concepts helps make them feel personal as much as bombastic," said Bermejo. " It's also an opportunity for us to embrace and play with what makes the medium of sequential art so unique and give readers a tailored, stylistic experience to every sequence."

The description of A Vicious Circle reads, "Shawn Thacker is a trained assassin from the future who seeks revenge on the only other man with his affliction—each life they take forces them both to involuntarily travel between vastly different past and future eras. Spanning from 22nd century Tokyo to 1950s New Orleans to the Cretaceous Era and beyond, the two mortal rivals are locked in a battle of wills that spans millions of years, all to alter the course of history."

"Mattson and Lee bring an incredible level of talent and artistry to this series that defies every expectation you might have of a comic book series, from Lee experimenting with style and execution on every page to Mattson scripting a tale that touches on billions of years of life on this planet," said Sierra Hahn, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. "Raw and original in every way, A Vicious Circle is the next big hit series you can't miss!"

Continue reading for a look at covers and the first look at A Vicious Circle #1. The issue goes on sale in December.