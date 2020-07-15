Project Power: Netflix Releases First Trailer for New Jamie Foxx Movie

On the heels of The Old Guard, which seems to be a pretty sizable hit for Netflix, the streaming service is giving viewers their first look at its next high-octane superhero movie. Project Power arrives on Netflix in the middle of August and appears to be yet another popular thriller in 2020. The movie deals with super powers brought on by a dangerous drug on the streets of New Orleans, and consists of a great cast led by Jamie Foxx. The official trailer for Project Power was released on Wednesday morning, and you can check it out in the video above!

Foxx stars as a former solider whose daughter was taken by a powerful crime lord, and he must fight to get her back. He partners with a teenage drug dealer, played by Dominique Fishback, and a local cop with a secret of his own, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Project Power is directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, with a script written by Mattson Tomlin. The film is produced by Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless, with Ray Angelic, Orlee-Rose Strauss, and Scott Morgan servingn as executive producers. Rodrigo Santoro, Colson Baker, Allen Maldonado, Amy Landecker, and Courtney B. Vance also star.

Here's the official synopsis for Project Power:

"On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it."

What do you think of the trailer for Project Power? Are you looking forward to the new Netflix movie?

Project Power will be released on Netflix on August 14th.

