The Hunger and the Dusk Returns for Book Two in July

Good news for fans of IDW Publishing's fantasy series The Hunger and the Dusk: the series returns for Book Two this July! G. Willow Wilson and Chris Wildgoose present the second act of their fantasy saga, in which the tenuous peace between the beleaguered human and orc civilizations of a dying world is threatened by the return of a threat once thought legendary. Cal, Tara and the Last Men Standing are once again at the forefront of a mystery that could decide the fate of both of their peoples. Here's the official synopsis for The Hunger and the Dusk: Book Two #1:

"After the falling out between Cal and Tara, love is lost and the fragile human-orc alliance has ripped at the seams. The Last Men Standing are sitting ducks without their healer…and their enemies have multiplied. As ruthless Vangol and rogue orc dynasties stoke the flames of war, Tara could be civilization's last hope for peace—but she may become a distant memory when a fresh face joins the battlefield."

(Photo: The Hunger and the Dusk: Book Two #1 Cover A by Chris Wildgoose and MSassyK)

"We're thrilled by the enthusiastic response to Book One and we can't wait for readers to find out what happens in the next arc of this journey," says Wilson, the award-winning writer of The Hunger and the Dusk. "There are some epic battles coming, along with what I hope will be some very satisfying reunions between certain characters. The war for survival teaches you who your real friends and allies are, and in The Hunger and the Dusk our heroes find those friends in unexpected places."

Artist Chris Wildgoose adds, "I'm really excited to pull our readers back into our world. I think with Book One I used the John Hammond line of 'we've spared no expense' when it came to our set of hot orcs and head chopping. I'd use that line again but with even more confidence. We'll be seeing our cast of orcs and men really put to the test as they try to come to grips with the Vangol savagely tearing through the land and their relationships, despite their best efforts. Along with some new characters waiting in the wings I think the readers of Book One are really going to love. Expect more steamy romance times, more intricate world building, which I personally think we do so well in this series. All with a spicy bit of colourful, kinetic violence I think we also do very well, if I do say so myself."

You can find Wildgoose's cover with colorist MSassyK for The Hunger and the Dusk: Book Tow #1 above, and below is Cliff Chaing's cover for the issue, as well as a four-page preview and the issue's full solicitation information. The Hunger and the Dusk: Book Two #1 goes on sale on July 10th, and the issue's final order cutoff date is June 3rd.

(Photo: The Hunger and the Dusk: Book Two #1 Cover B by Cliff Chiang)

(Photo: IDW Publishing)

(Photo: IDW Publishing)

(Photo: IDW Publishing)

(Photo: IDW Publishing)

The Hunger and the Dusk: Book Two #1

Writer: G. Willow Wilson

Artist: Chris Wildgoose

Colorist: MSassyK

Letterer: Simon Bowland

Cover A: Wildgoose & MSassyK

Cover B: Cliff Chiang

After the falling out between Cal and Tara, love is lost and the fragile human-orc alliance has ripped at the seams. The Last Men Standing are sitting ducks without their healer…and their enemies have multiplied. As ruthless Vangol and rogue orc dynasties stoke the flames of war, Tara could be civilization's last hope for peace—but she may become a distant memory when a fresh face joins the battlefield.

Hugo and World Fantasy Award-winning writer G. Willow Wilson and red-hot artist Chris Wildgoose return for the second chapter of their high fantasy adventure in The Hunger and the Dusk: Book Two #1 of 6!