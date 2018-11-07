Preview: Survival Is The Name Of The Game In ‘The Lollipop Kids’ #2

Anyone would have a hard time with learning that they are part of a long line of warriors who defend the world from monsters, but for his survival, Nick better catch on quick.

Nick is coming to terms with the legacy of the Lollipop Kids in issue #2 from AfterShock Comics, but he’s having a hard time dealing with this sudden rush of information. He’s also not making many friends within the group, especially after making fun of their name. Even after they explain to him what they do, Nick just wants to find his sister and says adios before that adventure can even really begin.

Unfortunately, it seems something is following him and is just waiting for the right moment to strike. At least Nick’s good at hiding, but he might have to do more than that to get out of this alive.

The series is written by Adam Glass and his son Aidan Glass, who pulled from their own lives when creating Nick.

“Nick is a blend of different people from both our lives,” Adam told ComicBook.com. “I grew up with a kid named Mark who was from a racially mixed background and he was the sweetest guy I know but he struggled with his identity, never feeling like he belonged to either side of his family. Everyone deals with personal challenges differently and thankfully we live in a world now where children of mixed race are more common than when Mark and I were growing up. It’s one of the things I love about New York City, you walk down the street and see everyone represented, so our story reflects that.”

You can check out the official description for The Lollipop Kids #2 below, and you can check out our exclusive preview in the gallery.

THE LOLLIPOP KIDS #2 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Full Color / On Sale 11/21

Writers: Adam and Aidan Glass

Artist: Diego Yapur

Letterer: Sal Cipriano

Cover by Robert Hack

“Nick knows he’s nothero, so he says thanks to the Lollipop Kids for all of the bad memories, and heads out of the park, back to his old, safe, boring life.

But something follows Nick, a GREMLIN named EXPO. Nick almost kills Expo, but FRESNO stops him and explains that the Gremlin is on their side, not all monsters are evil. Fresno gives Nick one last chance to join their ranks and to fulfill his destiny, but Nick’s soiled pants tell him all he needs to know.

Nick leaves again, but soon he stumbles upon something much worse than a gremlin—and this time NOBODY is coming to his rescue.

Brought to life by Adam and Aidan Glass (ROUGH RIDERS, THE NORMALS, DC COMICS TEEN TITANS) with art from Diego Yapur (The Night Projectionist, Priest: Purgatory), THE LOLLIPOP KIDS is an epic tale of the nightmares that haunt Central Park after dark…”

The Lollipop Kids #2 hits comic stores on November 21st.