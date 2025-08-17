The Mighty Crabjoys Need Their Own Comic, Stat

Superman has shown that the future of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU is bright indeed. The movie was able to find its audience by focusing on one of the most important aspects of Superman — his humanity. Superman is definitely a larger than life icon, and that’s definitely there in the movie, but David Corenswet was able to perfectly capture who Clark Kent was as a person. He was human, and that was the most important part of the character. Clark felt real, like a person everyone knows and likes. One of the best parts of the movie was his trip home to Smallville, where we got to see his relationship with Ma and Pa Kent. We also got to learn something else important about Superman — he loved the Mighty Crabjoys.

The Mighty Crabjoys are a pop punk band from Clark’s youth. They have a song — “The Mighty Crabjoys Theme” — and it’s rather catchy. Sharp eyed buyers of DC Comics may have noticed an ad in their comics in recent weeks for a Mighty Crabjoys reunion concert, scheduled for August, with a code to scan, which takes you to an empty page on the Warner Brothers website (I have a feeling they’ll be doing something with that on August 16th, so be on the look out and scan that day to see). Readers will also have noticed that Superman had the same Mighty Crabjoys poster in his room in Superman #28. A big part of Superman‘s success was its comic accuracy, and the Crabjoys are becoming a part of Superman’s life in the comics. Can a Mighty Crabjoys comic be far behind?

A Mighty Crabjoys Comic Would Be Perfect

Superman‘s success already has people talking about sequels, and one thing that fans, both readers and non-readers, are wondering is the future of the Mighty Crabjoys. DC Comics incorporating ideas from the movies is nothing new; while Marvel is more known for it (and known for angering readers by doing it) than DC, it’s not something out of the ordinary. Superman having a Mighty Crabjoys poster in his room in the comics is a very interesting development, (and if you’re interested, fans are getting more of the young Superman in Action Comics), because it builds the bridge between the movies and the comics. However, it’s time to take the next step. The Mighty Crabjoys need to be more than Easter Eggs in the comics, and there’s actually precedence for this sort of thing. Music and comics have gone together many times over the years, starting with 1977’s Marvel Comics Super Special #1, a series that would eventually also include the Beatles. Of course, there was also Dazzler, when Marvel decided to try to cash in the disco craze in 1980, partnering with Cassablanca Records. There were other connections between comics and music — Rock n Roll Comics from Revolutionary Comics ran from 1989 to 1993 — but the one that we’re going to talk about today is DCYou’s Black Canary.

DCYou was the last gasp of the New 52. There were some cool ideas and comics from this time, but one of the most interesting was Black Canary. It took the iconography of Dinah Lance, who hadn’t appeared in the New 52 DC Multiverse up to that point, and used to inform a punk band (who is also in house ads for DC books that we talked about earlier) led by D.D., Dinah Drake. Written by Brendan Fletcher with art by Annie Wu and Pia Guerra, the book ran 12 issues, and went the way of the dodo despite getting good reviews from critics and the fans who read it (a small number). The Mighty Crabjoys could easily slot into this sort of story. Maybe it can be a book about the reunion tour that is being advertised, featuring an unknown part of Black Canary’s life (Black Canary has since been made back into her post-Crisis version). Maybe Lex Luthor learns that Superman loves the Mighty Crabjoys and decides to use them in a scheme to kill the Man of Steel. Maybe Martian Manhunter could pose as a member of the group to protect them, or they could be villains of a sort trying to make one last score. There’s so many places that a Mighty Crabjoys comic can go, and that’s the most important thing about any book — story options.

The DC Multiverse Needs Some Punk Rock

There’s a word that has become associated with Superman — “hopepunk”. Superman is very much a hopeful movie, and learning that Superman and Lois Lane are both fans of punk rock was a great moment. Gunn’s movies always have a rock n roll, and it’s about time we got some of that from the comics.

DC and Warner Brothers seem to have some kind of plans for the Mighty Crabjoys, and those plans need to include a comic. There are so many ways to make a comic about the band work, and most importantly, it could get movie fans into comic stores. DC has been doing a lot to give new readers something to latch onto, and a Mighty Crabjoys book would be the perfect step to take (also remember to keep an eye out for more information and ads about the band in your DC Comics).

