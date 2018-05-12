Exclusive Preview: ‘The Originals’ Return With Essential Edition Hardcover

If you missed out on The Originals, Dark Horse has the perfect remedy.

Dark Horse is publishing a new version of the Dave Gibbons written and drawn graphic novel titled The Originals: The Essential Edition HC. The new Hardcover features the full series as well as a glimpse behind the scenes with never before released art and features.

Even better is that all of that material gets new commentary from Gibbons himself, and you can get an exclusive preview of the stylish new hardcover in the gallery.

The Originals follows a gang set in a retro-futuristic city, and two friends named Lel and Bok who are desperate to be a part of the renowned group. It may just end up being more than they bargained for though, and sometimes things look much grander on the outside than from within.

Gibbons wrote and drew The Originals back in 2004, and is also known for his work with Alan Moore on classic stories like Watchmen and The Man Who Has Everything.

You can find the official description of the new collection below.

The Originals: The Essential Edition Hardcover

“Deluxe oversized edition of the Eisner Award-winning mod sci-fi coming-of-age graphic novel from Dave Gibbons, co-creator of Watchmen. Includes 32 pages of never-before-seen development art, process pieces, and behind the scenes extras–all annotated by Gibbons.

In a retro-futuristic city of industrial gray where hover scooters, music, and drugs rule the street, the Originals are the toughest, most stylish gang around. For two childhood friends, nothing is more important than being one of them. But being part of the crowd will bring its own deadly consequences.

– The only graphic novel that Dave Gibbons has written and drawn. An Eisner Award winner!

– Extra material included in this oversized edition highlighting artwork, with annotations by Gibbons.”

”The Originals is Dave Gibbons doing what he was born to do: telling a story thats all his own, and telling it with grace, verve, and drama. The result is, well . . . original! Top-notch comics.”–Frank Miller

Writer: Dave Gibbons

Artist: Dave Gibbons

Editor: Karen Berger

Cover Artist: Dave Gibbons

Genre: Science-Fiction

Publication Date: May 16, 2018

Format: FC, 192 Pages; HC, 9” x 12”

Price: $29.99

The Originals: The Essential Edition Hardcover hits stores on May 16.