The Weirdest Godzilla Crossover Has Been Announced

The King of the Monsters has really been making the rounds when it comes to crossovers as of late, with Godzilla entering into wild new universes with some familiar faces. Godzilla recently tested its might against the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and several superheroes of Marvel fame, while also coming face-to-face with the Heroes in a Half-Shell in the latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover. While these team-ups are wild enough on their own, the Lizard King is preparing to take part in a crossover that many would have never predicted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Godzilla’s Monsterpiece Theatre Presents has been a comic book series that had the popular kaiju teaming up with some legendary literary characters. In the past, Godzilla encountered Sherlock Holmes, the Time Machinist, and even the Great Gatsby. In a wild new twist, IDW has announced that Godzilla will become a part of the war between the Montagues and Capulets. That’s right, Romeo & Juliet And Godzilla has been announced, with this new comic story arriving on April 8th this spring. Not only will Juliet and Romeo encounter the kaiju, but the comic is also promoting a side story that will see the King of the Monsters encounter Sherwood Forest’s best archer, Robin Hood.

IDW

A Godzilla By Any Other Name

Legendary

To help christen this upcoming crossover, Romeo & Juliet And Godzilla‘s writer Adam Tierney thanks Monsterpiece’s creator Tom Scioli for helping forge this new crossover series. Specifically, Tierny said, “Tom Scioli has invented such a unique take on Godzilla. It’s an honor to play in that sandbox and also reimagine one of Shakespeare’s greatest plays. I can’t wait for everyone to see all the craziness we’ve come up with.”

Adding to the writer’s thought, IDW editor Jake Williams discussed the wild crossover arriving this spring that will mesh the Toho favorite with the classic Shakespearean sonnet, “When I first read the script, I had a smile on my face so big and dumb it almost hurt. It’s an absolute masterpiece of cartooning, comedy, and heart. Godzilla can be used as a giant force for parody and laughs.”

While Godzilla’s bases are covered in the comics, the King of the Monsters is planning to make his big return in North America next month on the small screen. Apple TV is set to release the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which will not only bring back the King of the Monsters and Kong, but will introduce a new threat to the MonsterVerse in “Titan X.” While it has yet to be revealed if this monster is a classic Toho creation that is re-imagined for the MonsterVerse, it appears as though the titanic creature might dwarf all the other monsters we’ve seen so far. With next year seeing the arrival of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova on the silver screen, the MonsterVerse clearly is planning for some major projects to keep Godzilla alive and well in the West.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Godzilla.com