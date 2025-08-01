Godzilla Offers Closer Look at a Talking Kaiju and a Scary New Threat (Exclusive)

Things are changing ever so quickly for the King of Monsters. A new wave of Godzilla content is making its way to comic book stores, thanks to IDW Publishing. It’s been dubbed the Kai-Sei era, and it’s a connected shared universe that offers Godzilla fans something different and new in each title. July saw the release of Godzilla #1, which set a new record for Godzilla sales at IDW, earning more than 80,000 orders. A second printing of Godzilla #1 was even needed to meet increased demand. With all eyes on the kaiju, it’s time to see what the second issue has in store for eager fans.

ComicBook can reveal exclusive preview pages for Godzilla #2 by Tim Seeley, Nikola Čižmešija, Francesco Segala, Gloria Martinelli, and Nathan Widick. It’s an interesting mix of three pages, each highlighting one of the book’s central plot devices. We begin with a mysterious new threat emerging to attack a group of people wearing black masks. It looks like mutated tendrils with open mouths and teeth, and it lets out a terrifying “skreeeeee” cry right before it starts picking off victims one by one. The art makes sure to display the height difference between the threat and the humans, so this could be another form of a mutated kaiju we’re dealing with.

image credit: idw

Next up is the star itself, Godzilla. The newly designed Godzilla has green energy radiating from its body as it lets out its own roar, towering over a building. “You can say kaiju are just living hurricanes or walking tornadoes because your science says so,” our unidentified narrator says. “You can tell me what Godzilla does isn’t personal.” We’ll go out on a limb and say that Čižmešija draws an impressive and imposing Godzilla, which is a highlight of the comic.

image credit: idw

Last up for the preview is Lament, the new talking kaiju that debuted in Godzilla #1, which ComicBook gave a 5/5 star review. The comic appears to be setting Lament up as the “big bad” of this Godzilla run. We see Lament walk past a set of either monitors or picture frames, all showing an adult and two children together. Lament is talking to itself about how to have children, it must take the seed of its brethren. “My Lament is that I am the black sheep… tasked not with avenging the Earth… but destroying it.” Ominous words coming from Lament, but it does offer some insight into Lament’s origin.

image credit: idw

In order to make offspring, Lament has to take from his kaiju brothers and sisters. We should also note that Lament dips its giant hand into a vat of radioactive green liquid, pulling out what may be kaiju eggs.

There are two more titles in this Godzilla shared universe. There’s Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone from Eisner-nominated writers Ethan Parker and Griffin Sheridan (Kill Your Darlings) and artist Pablo Tunica (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Starship Godzilla from award-winning writer Chris Gooch (In Utero) and artist Oliver Ono (Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp).

Godzilla #2 goes on sale Wednesday, September 10th, and it has a pre-order deadline of Monday, August 4th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!