‘The Umbrella Academy’ Returns This Fall

The next installment of Dark Horse Comics‘ The Umbrella Academy, the comic book created by artist Gabriel Ba and My Chemical Romance frontman and writer Gerard Way that is soon to be adapted into a Netflix television series, is finally set to return.

Just ahead of Comic-Con International: San Diego, Dark Horse Comics has announced that third installment of the series, The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion, will be released this fall.

The Umbrella Academy follows a family of unusual children brought together by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, aka The Monocle to protect the world. They weren’t terribly happy and the team eventually fell apart. In the first volume of the series, Apocalypse Suite, the team was forced to reunite to investigate Hargreeves’ death. In the second volume, Dallas, the team failed to prevent and inadvertently assisted in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, leaving them lower than ever.

Here’s how Entertainment Weekly describes Hotel Oblivion in their report:

“By the time Hotel Oblivion opens, they’re more divided than ever. The gorilla-bodied Spaceboy is lumbering around Tokyo, while his former flame Rumor copes with the wreckage of her first marriage. Kraken is once again on a mission of his own, while Number Five (that enigmatic time traveler stuck in a child’s body) works as a hired gun. Vanya, who almost destroyed the world as the White Violin, is still coping from her wounds (she was mostly catatonic throughout Dallas). Apparently, their insufferable brother Seance (who can talk to dead people and once came back from death himself because not even God or the devil wanted him around) doesn’t even show up until the second issue.”

Way and Ba will team with colorist Nick Filardi and letterer Nate Piekos on Hotel Oblivion. The first issue releases October 3rd.

The Umbrella Academy Netflix television series has already begun filming. The series was developed by Steve Blackman. The cast includes Ellen Page as The White Violin, Tom Hopper as Spaceboy, Robert Sheehan as The Seance, Emmy Raver-Lampman as The Rumor, David Castaneda as The Kraken, Aidan Gallagher as The Boy, Mary J. Blige as Cha-Cha, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Colm Feore as The Monocle, Adam Godley as Pogo, and John Magaro as Leonard Peabody.

Blackman will serve as the series’ showrunner. Jeremy Slater wrote the script for the show’s pilot.

