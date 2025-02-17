The Umbrella Academy Returns with New Series Plan B and Two Stunning Covers (Exclusive)

Play video

The adventures of The Umbrella Academy are delightfully set to continue in the just announced The Umbrella Academy: Plan B, and the all-star team of Gerard Way, Gabriel Bá, Dave Stewart, and Nate Piekos are at the helm for the next epic chapter. The first issue is set to hit stores this June, and to celebrate the grand occasion, Dark Horse Comics will have a host of talented artists creating gorgeous variant covers, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at two of those stunning covers from Dustin Nguyen and Tula Lotay, which you can check out in the images below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The big premiere issue will also boast variant covers from Fabio Moon, Claire Roe, Mike del Mundo, Duncan Fegredo, David Aja, and Jill Thompson, so fans will have some stunning work to choose from when the book releases on June 11th, and it will run for six issues.

For Gerard Way, he’s as excited by this latest adventure as he was when the series first started. “Telling this story with Gabriel would become, as it is today, such a special part of my life. This is not only because we would evolve as artists — but because we had the opportunity to grow up over a pretty crazy adventure together. Each chapter of this story seems to form and coalesce into its own organism — sometimes it’s a screaming baby on a subway car, other times a great big metal bird falling from the sky — and because of this, I am just as excited for Plan B as I was when we went on this trip together with Apocalypse Suite.”

Plan B brings makes things even more of a family affair, but not the good kind, as the Umbrella Academy will have to face the Sparrows. The Sparrows are the group’s bothers and sisters who share a very different connection to Sir Reginald, and their methods are effective but absolutely ruthless. You can find the official description below.

“After the mass release of The City’s greatest foes and the chaos that followed in Hotel Oblivion, the Umbrella Academy faces their most fearsome challenge to date–their other brothers and sisters.

Known only as The Sparrows, they share a different connection to Sir Reginald Hargreeves and Mom. No one knows how to hurt each other more than family, and this powerful, ruthless brood will spare no brutality in favor of their sole objective — control and the obedient glare that comes with it.”

The Umbrella Academy: Plan B #1 will land in comic stores on June 11th, and is now available for pre-order.

Are you excited for the next chapter of The Umbrella Academy? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!