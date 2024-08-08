The Umbrella Academy: Gabriel Ba and Justin H. Min Talk Ben in the Show vs. Comics

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix, and it promises a “complete” ending for the Hargreeves family. ComicBook attended the final season’s premiere in Los Angeles this week and spoke with Gabriel Bá, the comic book artist known for working on The Umbrella Academy and serving as co-executive producer on the series. During the chat, Bá teased the next volume of The Umbrella Academy comic, and revealed his favorite addition to the series.

“I don’t think so, because throughout three seasons, and now, the fourth one, I learned these are two different things,” Bá said when asked if there was anything from the comics he wished had made it into the show. “So, every change and every choice that they make for the series, it’s meant to work for telling this story on this medium.”

“So I like all the changes because of that” he continued. “It makes this story better for this medium, works for this season, matches better to this character or this ensemble. In the end, I like the changes, and I appreciate how they did it.”

“I think that my favorite change was having Ben on the show, as a ghost for Klaus,” he added. “And it makes sense, it’s a great idea. And it paid off in every season.”

We also spoke to Justin H. Min, who plays Ben on the series. We told him Bá called him his favorite addition and he joked, “I paid him. The check is in the mail, Gabriel.”

“Absolutely,” Min added when asked if it was more freeing to play a character that doesn’t have the same amount of source material as the other characters. “I remember the first season talking to the other cast, they felt so much pressure like, ‘Oh my God, this iconic hit.’ I was like, ‘I’m pretty good guys. I can do what I want.’”

“And it was so nice to really build this character with Steve [Blackman] from the ground up and to see all of its changes and evolutions over the years it’s been so thrilling, especially as an actor. It’s like how many times do you get an opportunity to be on the same show with the same character, but play completely kind of different people?”

What Is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 About?

The Umbrella Academy

You can read Netflix’s description of the final season of The Umbrella Academy here: “The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time – and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure – to finally set things right.”

Stay tuned for more from our The Umbrella Academy red carpet interviews. The show’s final season is now available to watch on Netflix.