The Umbrella Academy Cast Reflect on Filming Final Scene

Umbrella Academy season 4 spoilers follow! It’s been just over two weeks since The Umbrella Academy came to a close with its fourth and final season on Netflix. The Dark Horse Comics adaptation had just six episodes to conclude its story and wrap up a lot of loose threads, but in the end things concluded in a way that even fans may not have been able to predict. After Ben and Jennifer have combined into a giant monster that is threatening to destroy the universe, the Umbrella Academy come together to allow themselves to be destroyed, which sets the universe on a path toward being right.

It’s not a moment that fans saw coming, and for the cast members it was an unexpected, and weird one to carry out. Speaking with ComicBook in an interview for the final episodes, we asked them all about the actual filming of that final sequence, and how they felt in that moment.

The Umbrella Academy. (L to R) Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves in episode 406 of The Umbrella Academy. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2024

David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves): “I think we all had our own interpretation of what that felt (like). I saw people very, you know, tearful and then other people were sort of just OK with (it). I mean, I personally was trying to pinch myself and be like, wait, maybe I should be feeling a lot worse in this moment because…

Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves): “As an actor or as Diego?”



David Castañeda: “No, as an actor shooting that whole scene I was like, wait, this is the last time we’re doing this. Is it? And so trying to wrap my head around that was, yeah, it didn’t feel so sad.

Elliot Page (Viktor Hargreeves): “It actually really hit me when I was doing ADR and doing the ADR for that final moment and then realizing, oh, this will be the last time as, as Victor like this is it and going back to work with these wonderful people and so much of the crew that we’ve worked with for years and years. It also hit me a bit later as well because I think we also just feel it so lucky we got four seasons and (we’re) fortunate as Justin was saying earlier to go into the fourth also knowing it is your final and knowing you’re making something that hopefully has that kind of closure that fans are looking for.

Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves): “It was an ideal way to end it really for us as actors and as characters. It was an emotional one. It was in the middle of the night that we shot it as well.

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves: “I feel very fond of that moment….It was almost fourth wall breaking that final scene because it was us, the characters and also us as our real selves, real characters sort of going, I’m gonna miss you. I love you and saying things that perhaps this Hargreaves siblings weren’t able to say to each other before because it was too on the nose and too sincere to each other while we’re doing it.”

All four seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix.