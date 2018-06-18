‘The Weatherman’ #2 Preview Raises The Stakes And Even More Questions

Image Comics’ The Weatherman #1 featured a pretty shocking cliffhanger, but you still aren’t prepared for what’s to come in Weatherman #2.

The new series from Jody LeHeup and Nathan Fox takes fans to a world where Earth has been obliterated and the remaining human cities across the galaxy are trying to get to the bottom of who did it and why. That mystery takes another huge turn in Weatherman #2, and you can put some of those clues together for yourselves in this our exclusive first look at the next issue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the preview, Nathan’s seen better days, though he is trying to keep that trademark enthusiasm intact, despite the fact that his girlfriend turned agent is trying to interrogate him. From the looks of that last preview page, we’re going to go out on a limb and say it isn’t going well.

Plenty of other questions arise here, like who is that bearded soldier, and what is in that box he retrieved from the heavily locked down vault? It looks like he’s undergoing a procedure, but why is Nathan’s image in the next panel?

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7467]

From the official description of the issue, we know Nathan is somehow important to preventing a second attack, but how the heck is a Weatherman on Mars going to stop an attack that wiped out the entire population of the Earth? Your guess is as good as ours, but we really can’t wait to find out.

For those who read the first issue, Nathan just doesn’t seem like the type of guy to do something like this, but if issue #2 is anything to go by, nothing in this world is really as it seems.

You can check out the exclusive preview in the gallery and in the image above.

The Weatherman #2 is written by Jody LeHeup and drawn by Nathan Fox with a variant cover by Marcos Martin. The official description can be found below.

“Storm clouds and bounty hunters gather as Agent Cross takes local Martian weatherman and noodle bowl aficionado Nathan Bright to task for his alleged role in murdering the Earth. But Nathan may just be the last hope of preventing a second attack—one that could wipe humanity out for good.”

The Weatherman #2 is in comic stores on July 18. The Weatherman #1 is in stores now.