Get An Exclusive Preview of The Weatherman Vol. 2 and Mike Mignola’s New Variant Cover

The Weatherman Vol. 2 is almost here, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of the action-packed second issue from writer Jody LeHeup and artist Nathan Fox, but we’ve also got an exclusive first look at Mike Mignola’s new variant cover. The cover features Mignola’s take on one of the mutated genetic creatures that have taken over the Earth in humanity’s absence, though as we learn later in the preview, there are still some holding down the Fort after the tragedy that wiped out so many.

The team didn’t quite know what to expect when they came back, but a horde of genetically altered creatures was the furthest thing from their minds. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what they come across, and they are almost overwhelmed, though luckily a mysterious ally comes to their aid. Granted it is just one person, but we’re betting Nathan, Amanda, and the rest of the crew will meet a few other interesting people along the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So excited to share the next chapter of Nathan Bright and Agent Cross’ journey in THE WEATHERMAN Vol. 2,” Fox told ComicBook.com. “This time around, Cross and Nathan’s search for Nathan’s lost memory takes them to far-future Earth, where Nathan’s past self is alleged to have carried out a terrorist attack that wiped out almost the entire population. In Vol. 2 we’re going to learn much more about the nature of that attack–what exactly happened and what remains. Needless to say Earth’s not nearly as lifeless as it seems. I won’t spoil the details but the end result sees Nathan and Cross fighting for their lives against terrifying, flesh-eating, mashups of animal DNA the likes of which we’ve never seen. Things are about to get a whole lot more harrowing for the crew of the Disco Queen.”

“No one is safe in THE WEATHERMAN and that continues to be true in Vol. 2 as our heroes find themselves hunted by seemingly endless hordes of relentless, genetic hybrids–metaphorical ghosts of the victims of the attack that force Nathan and Cross to reckon with the actions of Nathan’s former self. Literal demons from the past. If you thought Vol. 1 was intense, you haven’t seen anything yet,” LeHeup said.

You can check out our exclusive preview on the next slide, and the official description for The Weatherman Vol. 2 #2 can be found below.

“Introducing Pace and Pickles—an exciting and strange new ally guarding a horrible secret! Nathan, Cross, and the crew of the Disco Queen scour the ruins of Earth for the woman responsible for wiping Nathan’s mind, only to find themselves in a fight to the death against mysterious genetic monstrosities… and not everyone makes it out alive. YOU’VE BEEN WARNED!”

The Weatherman Vol. 2 #2 hits comic stores on July 24th.

Mike Mignola Variant Cover

Nathan Fox Cover A

A Savage Welcome

Far From Over

More Than We Bargained For

A Mysterious Ally